HUNTINGTON — The Cabell County Public Library will host an author visit with David Mould, journalist and historian, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27.

Mould will discuss "Monsoon Postcards: Indian Ocean Journeys," the sequel to his book, "Postcards from Stanland: Journeys in Central Asia." The book offers offbeat, witty and insightful glimpses into four countries linked by history, trade, migration, religion and a colonial legacy.

Mould, born in the U.K., is a professor emeritus of media arts and studies at Ohio University who has traveled widely in Asia and southern Africa. Read his travel blogs at www.davidhmould.com.

For more information on this event, contact the circulation department at 304-528-5700 or visit http://cabell.lib.wv.us.

