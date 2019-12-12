HUNTINGTON — The Pea Ridge United Methodist Chancel Choir and Chancel Bronze Bell Choir, under the direction of Dr. Alexander Lee, will present the cantata “Journey of Promises” by Joseph M. Martin with Narration by Pamela Martin on Dec. 15 during the 10:45 a.m. worship service.

Special guest soloists include Emily Cloer and Michael Bare. A community Christmas dinner will follow in the Fellowship Hall. All are welcome. For more information, call the church office at 304-736-4467 or visit www.pearidgeumc.org.

