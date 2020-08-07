Community News
AUTHOR: Cindy Bunch, a Barboursville High School graduate who graduated with a master’s degree in theological studies from Northern Seminary in Lisle, Illinois, and spiritual training from North Park Seminary in Lombard, Illinois, in 1988, is author of a newly released book, “Be Kind to Yourself,” which is available at retailers this week. Each chapter is filled with spiritual practices and creative ways for the readers to discover new opportunities to embrace joy in their lives. Bunch is an associate publisher for Inter Varsity Press, where she has worked for more than 30 years. She and her husband live in the Chicago suburbs.
RETIRED: After 50 years as a hairdresser, Mary Jeffrey put away her scissors and styling equipment Friday, July 31. For the past 25 years she has worked in a small shop on Allen Avenue in Barboursville. Mary says that she loved working in Barboursville and will miss it, but she has lots of hobbies that will keep her busy. Gardening keeps her busy in the summer, and all year long she is involved in church activities at Dillon Chapel United Methodist Church. She is the music director there and organizes two bazaars in the spring and fall. She is well-known for the candies she makes for these. Mary’s husband, Tom, also retired on June 30 after being a minister for 18 years. He was the pastor of Davis Bowen United Methodist Church for five years and, most recently, West Hamlin United Methodist Church for 13 years. The Jeffreys are the parents of two sons, Jason and John.
OFFICERS: New Leo Club officers were elected at a special meeting July 26. Officers are Olivia Turman, president; Sydney Riffe, vice president; Jacob Lee, secretary; and Elaina Blinkinstaff, treasurer. Members of the board of directors are Levi Ellis, Ashley McClure, Kate White, Jadyn Layne, Morgan McKinney, Lilly Burns, Abby Farley, Hannah Johnson and Ian Hoppes. The Leo Club is the youth organization of the Lions Club of Barboursville.
SALE: Stop by the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2956 Bradley Road, Huntington, today from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. for a rummage sale and lunch. Lunch — two hotdogs, chips and dessert for $5 — is available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Call Marlene Thacker, 304-360-9823, for to-go orders.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Brody Watson, Ruth Long, Jeanetta Ray, Christie Olson, Nate Olson, Amy Hall, Justin Minsker, Kelly Bragg, Douglas George, Evan Conard, Brenda Morning, Suzanne Davenport, Don Barbour, Katie Hensel, Debbie Rayburn, J.D. McComas, Shaye Steele, Linda Daniels, Gavin Jones, Sharlee Henry, David Sheets, Shawn Chapman, Cheryll Barr, Shad Henry, Peggy Hodge, Barbara Nelson, Shannan Blankenship Powell, Mary Beth Thompson, Megan Grant, Alan Williamson, Teresa Dial, Susan Fleshman, Morgan Hill, George Arthur, Dave Marshall, Kandance Jarvis, Judy Dallis, Patti Bias, Sarah Sowards and Bob Fortner.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Penny Markham, who blew out 10 candles Monday; to Brian Hart, who celebrated his birthday Wednesday; to James Journell, whose 47th birthday was Thursday; to Brice McComas, who becomes a teenager today; to Dorothy Johnson, who celebrates her 86th birthday today; and to Aeronia Chandler, who will be 16 years old Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Rick and Patty Hannan, George and Linda McClain, Chris and Marsha True, Clyde and Amy Byrd Maynard, Jesse and Angie Simmons, and Dr. David and Sherry Patick, who celebrate their 38th anniversary today.