Community news
ENTREPRENEUR: Congratulations to Brandon Dennison, who has been chosen as an entrepreneur in residence (EIR) by the Marshall University Center for Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation, part of the Lewis College of Business. Dennison, the founder and CEO of Coalfield Development that is celebrating its 10th anniversary, has helped transform people in southern West Virginia by creating over 250 jobs, by training over 1,200 people facing barriers to employment and by leveraging more than $20 million in new investment to the area. As an EIR, he will provide expertise in social entrepreneurship and technology, and will support the development of student-founded entrepreneurial ventures and pathways for high school career and technical students. Brandon, a 2004 Cabell Midland High School graduate, received his bachelor’s degree from Shepherd University and his master’s degree from Indiana University. He and his wife, Ashley, live in Martha, West Virginia, with their two sons, Owen and Will. Brandon is the son of Corley and Betty Dennison of Ona.
MUSEUM: On Tuesday, Dec. 8, the Marshall University Lifelong Learning Program will meet from 10:30 a.m. until noon on Zoom with Geoffrey Fleming, executive director of the Huntington Museum of Art, discussing the latest plans and news from the museum. The Zoom link is free for members. Membership fees have been reduced to $50 for 18 months. For more information or to attend a single program, contact Elizabeth Appell Sheets at 304-696-2285, appell1@marshall.edu or Marshall’s LLP on Facebook.
SANTA: To receive a letter from Santa, have your children mail a letter to Santa in the North Pole mailbox in the gazebo in the Nancy Cartmill Gardens on Main Street in Barboursville. For a reply, please include a self-addressed, stamped envelope. The mailbox will be there until Friday, Dec. 18.
LIGHTS: The Village of Barboursville and the Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau (BCVB) invite residents to participate in the holiday lights home decorating contest. All decorating should be completed by Thursday, Dec. 10. Judging will take place on Friday, Dec. 11, with the winners announced Monday, Dec. 14. The first-place winner will receive a $100 gift card; second place, a $75 gift card; and third place, a $50 gift card. Entry forms may be found on the BCVB’s Facebook page or at the BCVB, 701 Main St. Forms may be dropped at the BCVB or mailed to P. O. Box 266, Barboursville, WV 25504.
TOUR: The second annual Village Festival of Lights, a driving tour of a display of Christmas lights set up in Barboursville Park, opened Thursday, Dec. 3, and will be available from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. every evening through the month of December. All traffic will enter the park from the main entrance accessed from College Avenue, 491 Park Road, then turn right on Deer Run Road, continue to the soccer complex and exit onto 4-H Camp Road.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Korey Long, Izaiah Hart, Jamie Henry, Michael Napier, Jon True, Barbara Clark, Trevor Means, Brecka Hamlin, Patty Wheeler, Corley Dennison, Corey Dennison, Jennifer Holley, Jennifer Ball, Red Dawson, Lauren Scott Webber, Mei Khuw, Shannon Large, Randy Turley, Kathy Mays, Haley Ward, Taylor Nicole Smith, Edsel Rollyson, Roger Hinchman, Blake Meadows, Patty Dacci, Destiny Pratt, Lauren Michelle Johnson, Joe Morgan, Katelynn Brooke Whitt, Emily Garren, Katina Simms, Ashley Hardin, Tina Smith, Mark Wilson, Carol Carrico, Adam Shaver, Karl Shaver, Steve Lambert, Jess Hinckson and Trena Wise.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Dolly Garlick, who celebrated her 86th birthday Tuesday; to Gloria Spiller, whose 90th birthday was Tuesday; and to Ed Clark, who celebrates his 86th birthday today.
BELATED: Belated birthday wishes to twins Sharon Holland McNeely of Barboursville and Karen Holland Lemaster of Kenova — 1974 Ceredo-High School grads — who celebrated their 66th birthday Nov. 10; and to Harold Beatty, whose 76th birthday was Nov. 23.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Frank and Judy Hayes, Mark and Jennifer Ball, and Danny and Ann Nguyen, who celebrated their 14th anniversary Nov. 27.