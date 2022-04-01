TAKING THE PLUNGE: Karen and Steve Gold and Jon, Caroline and Merritt True, of Barboursville, and KC Klusty, from Columbus, visited Vince and Brenda Keys, Jake, Liz, Josh and Elliott Keys, and Bryan and Annie Kendrick in Greensboro, North Carolina, last weekend to participate in the Plunge for Elodie event held in honor of Brooks Kendrick. Brooks was born with a rare genetic disorder called epidermolysis bullosa. The Plunge for Elodie originated in Wellesley, Massachusetts, five years ago to bring awareness of and to raise money for research to find a treatment and cure for this disease. Several friends joined Brooks’ family members in Greensboro and made a big splash for a cure.
FINALISTS: Congratulations to three Cabell Midland High School seniors who are National Merit Scholarship finalists. They are: Grant Mullins, son of James and Alison Mullins of Culloden; Jacob Lee, son of Daria Davis of Ona and David Lee; and Emily Akers, daughter of Mark and Julie Akers of Barboursville.
SIGNED: Kudos to Ben Turner, a Spring Valley High School football player, who signed a National Letter of Intent on Thursday at the Spring Valley High School auditorium to play college football at West Liberty University. Ben is the son of Ryan and Laura Turner and the grandson of Charles and Brenda McLaurin, of Huntington, and Don and Janet Turner, of Lewisburg, West Virginia.
MOVED: William and Yvonne Bane, former Barboursville residents and 1981 Barboursville High School graduates, relocated this week from Panama City, Florida, to Chesapeake, Virginia. They both will begin new jobs. William is the vice president of internal affairs for the ABNB Federal Credit Union and Yvonne transferred with Kohl’s as a customer service supervisor.
BOOK FAIR: Plan to attend the book fair by Booktenders of West Virginia that will be held on April 9 from noon until 5 p.m. on the parking lot next to the future bookstore at 621 Central Ave., Barboursville.
MEETING: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will meet April 14 at 6:30 p.m. at the club house, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. The pledge to the flag will be led by Sandi Martin and the devotion will be given by Courtney Parsley. Hostesses for the dinner meeting will be Sandee Thacker, Jane Hayton, JoAnn Fuller and Debbie Ward. For more information, contact Beverly Beldon, president, at 304-429-2108.
BAKE SALE: The St. George Greek Orthodox Church Ladies Philoptochos group is having a spring bake sale Saturday, April 9, from 9 a.m. until noon in the church hall, 701 11th Ave., Huntington. Assorted pastries — baklava, pasta flora, koulouria, baklava cheesecake, almond crescents, kourambethies, pecan blossoms and tsoureki bread — will be available. No preorders will be taken; just show up and pick out your favorite cookies.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Michael Waugh, Kathy Bradley, Deanna Mader, Josh Coffey, Terry Ross, Emily Cloer, Linda Kelley, Tim Damron, Ella Kate Kinker, Brett Brownfield, Charlie Buzzard, Gabby Hammers, Mary Alice Freeman, Scott Call, Alex Dean, Kathleen Dean, Etta Jean Sowash Eagan, Taylor Breanne Runyon, Mari Brooks, Shane Conn, Ray Blankenship, Perry White, Kaitlyn Thompson, Gwen Harbour, Tony Wilkes, Candace Cremeans Kansala, Rachel Lafon, Dustin Allen Meadows and Brady Donahue.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special wishes to Cole Collins, who became a teenager Monday; to Gary Riley, who celebrated his 85th birthday Tuesday; to Karsyn Thomas, who blew out eight candles Wednesday; to Judy Huddy, who celebrates her 92nd birthday Friday; and to Madelynn Jane Adkins, who will be 5 years old Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Greg and Connie Gesner and Brad and Crystal Merritt.