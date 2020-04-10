Community News
CHALLENGE: Congratulations to Cabell Midland High School sophomore Max Nibert who won a challenge for people under 18 years old on YouTube called, “Cooped Up Film Festival.” The participants were to tell a story in 10 minutes or less, filmed completely indoors using materials they had. The purpose of the challenge was to give kids something to do during the COVID-19 quarantine. Max’s film, “Takeover,” is a mock horror short. Max is the son of Sassa Wilkes, of Barboursville. His hobbies are music, theater and filmmaking.
SCULPTURE: Thanks to generous donors, two-thirds of the goal amount has been reached to restore the sculpture of the crouching football player that local artist Vernon Howell created to honor the football players who died in Marshall University’s 1970 plane crash. The sculpture stood in front of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity house until the fraternity disbanded last year. Howell’s daughters, Robin Howell and Jennifer Howell Pierson, discovered that the fraternity had no concrete plans to preserve the memorial, so they made plans to save it. Last September, West Virginia artist Mike “Goose” Sizemore, of Mountain Artworks Studio in Athens, West Virginia, took the sculpture to his studio where he is working to restore it to the original design. A proposal for a permanent location on campus for the sculpture is still under consideration by Marshall University. Progress of the restoration may be followed on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Donations may be sent to Marshall University Memorial Fund, c/o Jennifer Howell Pierson, 134 E. 5th St., East Greenville, PA 18041.
GREEN: William Bane, a former resident of Barboursville and a 1981 Barboursville High School and Marshall University graduate, assures me via Facebook that he still “bleeds green,” although he and his wife, Yvonne, and daughter, Kristen, have lived in Panama City, Florida, for a few years. He recently posted on Facebook a picture of his COVID-19 mask that is made of green and white material with the Marshall University logo on it.
ALL-STATE: Congratulations to the following members of the Cabell Midland High School boys basketball team who were selected to the Class AAA All-State team: Chandler Schmidt, first team; KK Siebert, Palmer Riggio and Dominic Schmidt, honorable mention. Congrats also to Autumn Lewis who was selected to the third team of the Class AAA girls basketball All-State team.
CANCELED: The April and May 2020 meetings of the Westmoreland Neighborhood Association have been canceled. Plans for future meetings will be announced at a later date.
LEARNING: Marshall University’s Lifelong Learning Program’s Tuesday Talk for May will be viewed via Zoom by members only.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Jackie Allen, Mary Gerwig, Dick Jefferson, Hunter Baldwin, Joseph Chapman, Amy Jarvis, Tennessee Justice, Maggie Chenoweth, Kennedy Fisher, Susan Wagoner, Jon Tyler Roach, Trey Baumgarner, Joe Call, Thomas Hysell, Cindy Brown, Jonathan Yeager, Eric Lingenfelter, Chris Lansdale, Elizabeth Call Henderson, Sassa Wilkes, Grant Herrenkohl, Karen Davidson, Barbara Deskins, Jamie Baumgardner, Milton Miller, Doodle Michaels, Sandy Christian, Betty Handy, Angela Willey and Jessica Clark. Belated wishes to Levi Peyton, Mandy Null and Louetta Jimison who celebrated their birthdays last week.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Ryan Stewart who celebrated his 39th birthday Tuesday; to Charlene Nicely Adkins, retired cook from Hite-Saunders Elementary, who celebrated her 68th birthday Tuesday; to Drexel Brandon Mathis who blew out 11 candles Tuesday; and to Kellie Journell Beltz who celebrates her 40th birthday Saturday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Bill and Nancy Salter, Steve and Patty Chapman, Chris and Amy Jarvis, and John and Susan Swanson.