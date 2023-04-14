The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST: Take the family out to breakfast tomorrow, Saturday, April 15, to the Barboursville Lions Club’s annual spring pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. Adults may eat for $8; children 5 to 12 years old, $5; and children 4 years and younger eat free. Take-out orders are available and a 50/50 raffle will be held. Patrons are encouraged to bring in eyeglasses that are no longer being used.

WORLD TRAVELER: Patrick Wagoner of Barboursville recently spent a week overseas on a solo backpack trip exploring historical sites while being exposed to a diverse variety of cultures, religions and food. First, he flew to Cairo, Egypt, where he visited the pyramids of Giza, India, the sphinx, the Museum of Egyptian Civilization, mummies and historic artifacts. Next, he flew to Luxor, Egypt, where he traveled by boat on the Nile River and watched a sunrise over the historical sites from a hot air balloon and visited the Valley of Kings where he saw mummified rulers’ tombs, including King Tut’s tomb. Then, he flew to Israel and traveled around the Old City of Jerusalem on foot visiting biblical sites. He ended his trip with a bus trip around Israel visiting the historical locations related to the life of Jesus. He returned home during Cabell County School’s spring break and he and his three children, Kennedy, William and Harrison, traveled to Vail, Colorado, to enjoy the slopes there.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

