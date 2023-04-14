PANCAKE BREAKFAST: Take the family out to breakfast tomorrow, Saturday, April 15, to the Barboursville Lions Club’s annual spring pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. Adults may eat for $8; children 5 to 12 years old, $5; and children 4 years and younger eat free. Take-out orders are available and a 50/50 raffle will be held. Patrons are encouraged to bring in eyeglasses that are no longer being used.
WORLD TRAVELER: Patrick Wagoner of Barboursville recently spent a week overseas on a solo backpack trip exploring historical sites while being exposed to a diverse variety of cultures, religions and food. First, he flew to Cairo, Egypt, where he visited the pyramids of Giza, India, the sphinx, the Museum of Egyptian Civilization, mummies and historic artifacts. Next, he flew to Luxor, Egypt, where he traveled by boat on the Nile River and watched a sunrise over the historical sites from a hot air balloon and visited the Valley of Kings where he saw mummified rulers’ tombs, including King Tut’s tomb. Then, he flew to Israel and traveled around the Old City of Jerusalem on foot visiting biblical sites. He ended his trip with a bus trip around Israel visiting the historical locations related to the life of Jesus. He returned home during Cabell County School’s spring break and he and his three children, Kennedy, William and Harrison, traveled to Vail, Colorado, to enjoy the slopes there.
SPECIAL TRIP: Suzanne Byrom and her sister Lisa Kline just returned from a craft tour in Ireland that had been delayed four years by COVID. They enjoyed seeing cottage crafts such as lace making and weaving as they traveled in western Ireland. They took a class in landscape dry felting and a “cookery” class in making scones given by Catherine Fulvio, a chef who is well-known on Irish TV. The highlight of the trip for these two was dinner at The Pullman restaurant, which is made up of two dining carriages from the original Orient Express train. The ambiance was that of the ’20s, the food was superb, and just sitting in the train car that was used in the 1974 movie “Murder on the Orient Express” was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. The trip was as amazing as these sisters hoped.
MEMBERS: Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church received new members on Easter Sunday, all on reaffirmation of faith — Kitty McTyre and Connie and John Morgan.
MEETING: The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association meets at 6:30 p.m. on April 17 at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club building located at 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the former Camden Road United Bank building. The Huntington Police Department will present the monthly crime report for the Westmoreland area. The guest speaker will be Brian Bracey, executive director of the Huntington Water Quality Board, who will discuss the operations of the board and the extensive capital improvement plan for the city. For more information, contact Cindy Chandler at 304-544-1469.
WILD RAMPS: The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville, Ohio, will host its annual ramp dinner on Saturday, April 15, from 3-6 p.m. The menu includes ramps, potatoes, brown and white beans, onions, cornbread, dessert and beverage. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. Everyone is welcome and to-go orders are available.
DINNER: Give Mom a break from cooking! Get baked steak dinners prepared by the Westmoreland Woman’s Club on Sunday, April 16, at the club house, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. To-go dinners are available only from noon until they are sold out at a cost of $10 for adults and $5 for children, ages ten and under. Dinners include salad, baked steak, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans and dessert. To place advance orders, call Beverly Beldon at 304-429-2108 or Marlene Thacker at 304-360-9823.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Becky Baldwin, Hunter Baldwin, Sawyer Lane, Dick Jefferson, Joseph Chapman, April Adkins, Rick Walker, Kennedy Fisher, Whitney Stead, John Cummings, Trey Baumgarner, Becky Haddox, Marsha True, Chris True, Aaron Roma, Cindy Brown, Brittany Clagg, Joe Call, Elizabeth Call Henderson, Jonathan Yeager, Eric Lingenfelter, Chris Lansdale, Susan Wagoner, Megan Bartram, Peggy Walters Kennedy, Wilma Jean Adkins, Bradley Shane Ratliff, Debbie McCartney, Ryann Rist, Andrew Holtzaphel, Betty Handey, Betty Poston, Joe Whitfield, Dale Bradley, Kelly Dawn Journell Beltz, Denise Houvorius, Amanda Dunkle and John Green.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to John D. Avis Jr. who celebrated his 60th birthday on Tuesday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Chris and Amy Jarvis, Corey and Chrystal Powers, Obie and Helen Tomblin, Larry and Patty Bias, and Michael and Precia Wood.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
