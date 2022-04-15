AWARDS: Cabell County’s Teacher of the Year and Service Personnel of the Year have been selected by the Cabell County Board of Education. The recipients will be revealed at a special ceremony April 28 at 6 p.m. at Cabell Midland High School. Teacher of the Year finalists are Hugh Roberts, Cabell County Career Technology Center; Mary Phillips, Cabell Midland High School; Sheri Vanmeter, Milton Elementary; Brendi Nibert, Nichols Elementary; and Courtney Cook, Altizer Elementary. Service Personnel of the Year finalists are Deidre Samson Jenkins, Guyandotte Elementary; Cathy Jarrell, Cabell County Career Technology Center; Sonya Fraley, Hite-Saunders Elementary; Michael Holley, Ona Elementary; and Matthew Norris, Milton Middle School.
EGG HUNT: An annual Easter egg hunt will be held Saturday, April 16, at 10 a.m. at the Barboursville Park Amphitheater with 10,000 eggs hidden, face painting, prizes and more. The hunt is sponsored by Kindred Communications and hosted by Barboursville Parks and Recreation and the Village of Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau.
FUNDRAISER: Teddy Kluemper, assistant AD/director of Athletic Development at Marshall University, announced this week that a few open spots and a limited number of foursomes are still available for the Marshall University “Nine and Wine” golf fundraiser to be held April 29 at 5 p.m. at Guyan Golf and Country Club. The fundraiser benefits Marshall University women’s golf. For more information, contact Kluemper at 304-412-0796 or MU women’s golf coach Brooke Burkhammer at 304-208-1445.
EASTER: Pastor Gordon Rutherford will deliver a special Easter message at 11 a.m. at Olive Baptist Church, 6286 Little Seven Mile Road, Huntington, on Easter Sunday, and Pastor Gavin Napier will deliver the evening message at 6 p.m. Sunday school is offered at 10 a.m.
MEETING: The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association will meet April 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. The guest speaker will be Mark Bates, director of Council and Citizen Engagement. He will discuss how to download the Huntington 911 phone app and its benefits. Following Bates’ discussion, a meet-the-candidates forum for the Wayne County Commission and Wayne County Board of Education will be held. For more information, contact Cindy Chandler, 304-544-1469.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Becky Baldwin, Hunter Baldwin, Sawyer Lane, April Coffey, Parker Lane, Rick Walker, Susan Wagoner, William Wagoner, John Cummings, Denver Stevens, Trey Baumgarner, Becky Haddox, Marsha True, Chris True, Aaron Roma, Brittany Clagg, Joe Call, Jonathan Yeager, Eric Lingenfelter, Chris Lansdale, Elizabeth Call Henderson, Todd Rucker, Whitney Bunn Stead, Megan Bartram, Peggy Walters Kennedy, Joy Bryant Harris, Wilma Jean Adkins, Bradley Shane Ratliff, Debbie McCartney, Amanda Dunkle, Teresa Oney, Ryan Rist, Andrew Holtzaphel, Betty Handy, Betty Poston, Joe Whitfield, Dale Bradley, Andrew Poston Arthur and Denise Houvores.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Kelly Journell Beltz, who celebrated her 42nd birthday Monday; to Audrey Sexton Bowling, whose 80th birthday is Saturday; and to Mike Sheets, retired middle school teacher, who celebrates his birthday Monday, April 18.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Garry and Ann Black, John and Susan Swanson, Corey and Chrystal Powers, Obie and Helen Tomblin, Larry and Patti Bias, Ron and Karen Sue Adkins, Randy and Cindy Jackson, whose 46th anniversary is Saturday, and Michael and Precia Wood, who celebrated their 35th anniversary Monday.