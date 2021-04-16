AUTISM WALK: The Education Committee of the Pea Ridge Woman’s Club is offering an autism walk at Lake William in Barboursville Park at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 17. The community is invited to attend and to participate in the walk. A donation of $5 will be accepted. Each participant is asked to wear a blue shirt to observe April as autism month. Proceeds will be given to the Autism Services Center, the West Virginia Autism Training Center and the Autism Society of River Cities. Members of the Education Committee are Paula Adkins, Marsha Dilley, Rita Hatfield, Kathy Weekly and Karen Rice. Bettina Freeman is the club president.
HOLE IN ONE: Congratulations to Charlie McLaurin of East Pea Ridge who made his first hole in one April 12 at Riviera Golf and Country Club. He aced the par-3 sixth hole using a 9-iron. Witnesses were Mike Kuhn, Dick Spencer and Greg Racer.
CHAMPIONS: Kudos to Tim Mount, of Huntington, and Van Stemple, of Shepherdstown, who won the senior division in the 2021 West Virginia two-person scramble golf championship at Stonewall Resort last weekend.
RECOGNIZED: Five service personnel of Cabell County Schools were recognized this week by Superintendent Ryan Saxe and the Prize Patrol as finalists for service employee of the year. They are Roy Nelson, head custodian of Barboursville Middle School; Rhonda Woodrum, head cook of Altizer Elementary; Shelby Lucas, secretary of Explorer Academy; Tracie Ross, interpreter with deaf children at Spring Hill Elementary; and Melissa Adams, secretary of Huntington Middle School. The winner will be announced at a special ceremony April 27.
COACH OF THE YEAR: This week the Mountain State Athletic Conference recognized Cabell Midland High School’s girls basketball coach, Matt Adkins, as coach of the year. CMHS student Carter McKenna was announced as the MSAC male student athlete of the year and CMHS student Brooke Vaughn as the MSAC female student athlete of the year.
DINNER: A baked steak dinner is offered Sunday, April 18, at noon at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. There will be no dine-in; just to-go orders. The menu includes salad, baked steak, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy and dessert. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. For more information, call Beverly Beldon, 304-429-2108, or Marlene Thacker, 304-360-9823.
BLOOD DRIVE: A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 1 until 6:30 p.m. April 30 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 5700 U.S. 60 East, Huntington.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Becky Baldwin, Sawyer Lane, Parker Lane, Megan Bartram, Peggy Walters Kennedy, Joy Bryant Harris, William Grayson Wagoner, Rick Walker, Whitney Stead, John Cummings, Denver Stevens, Greg Gesner, Eddie Smith, Trey Baumgarner, Becky Haddox, Marsha True, Chris True, Aaron Roma, Brittany Clagg, Elizabeth Call Henderson, Joe Call, Jonathan Yeager, Eric Lingenfelter, Chris Lansdale, Wilma Jean Adkins, Bradley Shane Ratliff, Jennifer Wood, Debbie McCartney, Teresa Oney, Denise Houvoris, Ryann Rish, Shawn McComas, Andrea Poston Arthur, Andrew Holtzaphel, Andy Wood, Sean Kidd, Betty Poston, David Adkins, Angie Whitt Whitfield, Janet Gail Turner, Joe Whitfield and Heath Ashford.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Mike Sheets, who celebrates his 70th birthday Sunday; and to Basil Asbury, who celebrates his 92nd birthday Sunday. Belated birthday wishes to Ryan Stewart, who celebrated his 40th birthday April 7.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating anniversaries are Jim and Sheila Dowdy, Ronnie and Karen Sue Adkins, Corey and Chrystal Powers, Larry and Patty Bias, Jay and Linda Adkins, Obie and Helen Tomblin, Garry and Ann Black, who celebrated their 59th anniversary, David and Sheila Byrd, who celebrated their 53rd anniversary, and Randy and Cindy Jackson, who celebrate their 45th anniversary Friday.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.