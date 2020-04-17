Community News
DONATIONS: Dan and Sarah Miles would appreciate your help. They have been making hundreds of 3D-printed face shields at their home and donating them to local hospitals and health care agencies. Now, though, the companies who have donated the filament to make the shields cannot send more as the companies have been closed because of the virus. Filament may be purchased, though, on Amazon for $30 per spool. The Mileses need seven spools daily to keep all their printers working. If you are interested in donating, more information may be found at Sarah Kittlaus Miles’ Facebook page or donations may be sent directly to PayPal, Kittlaus1@marshall.edu. Dan, a physical education teacher at Barboursville Middle School and an instructor of Cabell County’s 3D printing class, and Sarah, who holds a doctorate degree in chemistry and is employed at Marshall University, live in Barboursville and are the parents of Allie and Carter, who are also helping them make the masks.
AWARDS: An online award ceremony via the Zoom app was held Tuesday afternoon, April 14, by Cabell County Schools Superintendent Ryan Saxe to celebrate four eighth-grade students who earned top scores in the West Virginia Golden Horseshoe state history competition. Since 1931, thousands of eighth-graders have taken this examination each year and more than 200 are inducted annually into the prestigious Golden Horseshoe Society as Knights and Ladies of the Golden Horseshoe. Cabell County’s 2020 Knights and Ladies are Caleb Ferguson, Barboursville Middle; Ava Litteral, Milton Middle; Emma Maynard, Huntington Middle; and John Riffe, Milton Middle. Once this COVID-19 virus situation passes, these students will be honored in a ceremony in Charleston.
HONOR: Congratulations to Samantha Richbart, who is St. Joseph High School’s 2020 valedictorian. During her high school days, Samantha was president of Mu Alpha Theta, played tennis and soccer, and volunteers through the Volunteen program at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Samantha plans to attend West Virginia State University to study mathematics and will play Division II soccer as a goalkeeper. Samantha is the daughter of Jill Richbart of Huntington and the granddaughter of Dale and Karen Shook of Sun City Center, Florida, and Lynn and Carolyn Richbart of Slingerlands, New York.
CERTIFIED: The Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department welcomes two newly certified firefighters to their ranks — Maddie Meehling and Noah Hockenberry.
CELEBRATION: Congratulations to Jim and Sheila Dowdy who celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, April 15. They are the parents of one daughter and son-in-law, Terri and Dwain Hamlin; two grandchildren, Jamilyn Dean and her husband, Jimmy, and Nathan Hamlin; and one great-grandchild, Jameson Dean. Jim retired from Special Metals, and Sheila is retired from the Cabell County Board of Education.
