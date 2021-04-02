Community news
TV APPEARANCE: Jackson Fetty, of Barboursville, experienced an interesting moment Wednesday morning when he saw a video on the national television “Today” show that presented him and several other youngsters receiving their COVID vaccines in Barboursville. The video emphasizes that the Pfizer shot has been proven to have 100% efficacy in children as young as 12 years of age. Jackson is the son of Eric and Stephanie Fetty, of Barboursville.
MARVEL PLAYS: First Stage Theatre returns to Pea Ridge United Methodist Church’s parking lot in April to present two non-musical plays based on characters from the Marvel Comics universe: “Hammered: Thor & Loki,” and “Squirrel Girl Goes to College.” The director is Chuck Minsker. The shows will be presented on April 16, 17, 23 and 24 at 7:30 p.m. and on April 18 and 25 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students. The audience will stay in their cars in the parking lot and the audio will be broadcast via radio.
MEETING: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will meet on April 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the clubhouse, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the former Camden Road United Bank building. The devotion will be led by Courtney Parsley and the pledge to the flag will be led by Sandi Martin. Hostesses for the dinner will be Beverly Beldon and Marlene Thacker. Public health protocol will be observed. For additional information, contact Beverly Beldon, 304-429-2108.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Tim Damron, Ella Kate Kinker, Mandy Null, Louetta Jimison, Mary Alice Freeman, Scott Call, Alex Dean, John Rice, Emily Kinner, Kathleen Dean, Josh Daniel, Johnathan Beach, Charles Buzzard, Deanna Mader, Etta Jean Sowash Eagan, Donna Mc Callister, Greg Stevens, Rebecca Glass, Kathy Bradley, Kaitlynn Thompson, Mark Montgomery, Gwen Harbour, Karsyn Thomas, Tony Wilks, Candace Dawn Cremeans, Rachel Lafon, Susan Fleshman, Brady Donahue, Jamie Baumgardner, Dale Bradley, Lexie Dunn, Tyler Hoffman, Angela Willey, Trista Elaine Esque, Matt Qualls, Mark Brizendine, Thaddeus Blosser, Aidan Elizabeth Adkins, Brenda Rucker-McLaurin and Brett Brownfield.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Gabby Hammers, who celebrated her 20th birthday Wednesday; to Judy Huddy who celebrated her 91st birthday Thursday; to Dustin Mosley whose 18th birthday is today; to Mattelynn Jane Adkins who blows out four candles Saturday; to Brody Hammers whose 13th birthday is Saturday; to Dixie Daniel who celebrates her birthday Saturday; belated wishes to Michael Mathney who celebrated his 48th birthday March 25 and to Kim McVey whose birthday was March 27.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Greg and Connie Gesner, Brad and Crystal Merritt.