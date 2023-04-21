HIRED: Congratulations to Jennifer Plyburn who is the new executive director of Faith in Action of the River Cities, a volunteer-based, inter-faith organization that has been serving older adults and chronically disabled individuals in Cabell and northern Wayne Counties in West Virginia and limited areas in Lawrence, Ohio, since 1996. Plyburn is a native of Huntington and a graduate of Barboursville High School and Marshall University. She and her husband, Jim, live in Lavalette where he is the pastor of Lavalette United Methodist Church and Mays Chapel United Methodist Church.
HONORED: Cabell Midland High School students selected as students of the month for April by the Rotary Club of Barboursville are senior Logan Jordan, daughter of Todd and Amy Jordan of Milton; junior Sarah Talkington, daughter of Paul and Pengpeng Wag Talkington of Barboursville; sophomore Jackson Day, son of Steven and Jamie Day of Salt Rock; and freshman Isabella Smith, daughter of Shawn Smith and Tina Anteman-Smith of Milton.
NEW ADDITION: Congratulations to new parents Caleb and Kali Wise, whose son, Luka Trent, was born on April 7 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Luka’s paternal grandparents are Jeff and Trena Wise of Huntington. His maternal grandparents are Tim Carnes and Jimmy and Terra Whittington of Tornado, West Virginia.
WINNERS: Winners of the Huntington High School’s state social studies fair are Keathan Neginal, first place; Alexandra Biddle, second place; and Chloe Smalley, third place.
SELECTED: Double kudos to Cabell Midland High School junior, John B. Rife, who has been selected to represent CMHS in June at the 84th session of the American Legion Mountaineer Boys State held in Jackson’s Mill. The American Legion Post 177 in Barboursville sponsors the Cabell Midland High School ALMBS selections. John also won the 2023 Voice of Democracy contest sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9738 of East Huntington. He will represent Post 9738 in the state competition later this spring. John is the son of John and Delberta Riffe of Milton.
REUNION: Members of the 1973 Class of Barboursville High School are planning its 50th reunion on Aug. 11 and 12. Friday night activities will be held at Davis’ Place Neighborhood Bar and Grill with brick oven pizzas and wings being provided. Saturday night activities will be at the Guyan Country Club with a buffet dinner and dance. A cash bar will be available both evenings. The Delta Hotel in Barboursville is providing rooms at a discount. Cost is $75 per person for both nights. Send checks to: Barboursville Class of ’73, 31 Regal Oaks, Barboursville, West Virginia 25504. The reunion committee is Brenda Clark Bunn, Sherry Nichols, Beverly Hensley Dawson, Janet Omohundro Fisher, Andy Smarr, Jim Jeffrey, and David Gay.
REVIVAL: Olive Baptist Church, 2508 Merritts Creek Road, Huntington, holds its spring revival beginning Sunday, April 23, at 6 p.m., and from Monday through Friday, April 24-28, at 7 p.m. Pastor David Frazie, a well-known evangelist in the area, will deliver the message each evening. Everyone is welcome.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Parker Lane, April Coffey, Brandi Coffey, Ashley Sinclair, Tye Stull, Greg Gesner, Eddie Smith, Chris Kelley, Debbie Lingenfellter, Nick Anuszkiewisz, Susan Reed, David Reed, Dawain Haddox, Mason Beach, Kim Hysell, Steve Beckelhimer, Janice Call, Ashley Moore, Brian Mc Master, Amanda Dunkle, Dr. Ed Prino, Angie Whitt Whitfield, Megan Sharp, Roger Lee Booth, Jessica Wilkes, Emily Hughes, Shawn Christopher McComas, J. B. Miller, Diane Stiltner, Sean Kidd, David Adkins, William Grayson Wagoner and John Bledsoe.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Mike Sheets who celebrated his birthday Tuesday; to Janet Gail Turner whose 80th birthday was Wednesday; to Jim Proctor whose 70th birthday is Saturday; to Garry Allen Byrd who will be 41 years old Saturday; and to Kim Nathan Lewis whose 60th birthday is Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating their wedding anniversaries this week are Johnathan and Kathleen Beach, Jay and Linda Adkins, John D. and JoAnn Avis who celebrate their 61st anniversary today, Greenway and Loretta Hatfield who celebrate their 34th anniversary Saturday, and Randy and Cindy Jackson who celebrated their 47th anniversary last week.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
