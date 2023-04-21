The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HIRED: Congratulations to Jennifer Plyburn who is the new executive director of Faith in Action of the River Cities, a volunteer-based, inter-faith organization that has been serving older adults and chronically disabled individuals in Cabell and northern Wayne Counties in West Virginia and limited areas in Lawrence, Ohio, since 1996. Plyburn is a native of Huntington and a graduate of Barboursville High School and Marshall University. She and her husband, Jim, live in Lavalette where he is the pastor of Lavalette United Methodist Church and Mays Chapel United Methodist Church.

HONORED: Cabell Midland High School students selected as students of the month for April by the Rotary Club of Barboursville are senior Logan Jordan, daughter of Todd and Amy Jordan of Milton; junior Sarah Talkington, daughter of Paul and Pengpeng Wag Talkington of Barboursville; sophomore Jackson Day, son of Steven and Jamie Day of Salt Rock; and freshman Isabella Smith, daughter of Shawn Smith and Tina Anteman-Smith of Milton.

