STUDENTS OF THE MONTH: Cabell Midland High School students selected as Barboursville Rotary students of the month for April are: Chloe Smith, senior, daughter of Anthony and Cynthia Smith of Salt Rock; Apphia Welker, junior, daughter of Nick and Keturah Amandus of Milton; Abigail Gibson, sophomore, daughter of Kris Gibson of Huntington and Misty Gibson of Barboursville; and Emily Porter, freshman, daughter of Mark Porter and Tammy Porter of Ona. The students will be recognized at one of the Barboursville Rotary Club’s luncheons.
SEMIFINALIST: Congratulations to Cabell Midland High School senior Tyler Marcum, who was notified last week that he has been selected as one of 620 students nationally to be a semifinalist for the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program and only one of nine students in West Virginia to move on in the application process. The national committee will now select 161 finalists, with one boy and one girl chosen from each state. Finalists will be recognized during an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C., for a ceremony at the White House in June. At that time, President Joe Biden will personally present the awards. This is one of the most prestigious awards a high school senior can receive. Tyler is the son of Dr. Patti Jo and Michael Marcum, of Ona.
TRIP: Robin Howell and her husband, Kevin O’Doud of Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, recently enjoyed a 10-day adventurous vacation to the Grand Canyon, where they hiked and floated the rapids. Robin, a 1981 Barboursville High School graduate, is the daughter of Vernon and Beverly Howell, of Barboursville.
SELECTED: Congratulations to Brooklyn Tackett, daughter of Steve and Kristy Burd Tackett, of Greenup, Kentucky, for being selected to the Kentucky Governor’s School for the Arts. She was selected out of over 1,100 applicants to attend this prestigious summer program.
PANCAKE BREAKFAST: Take the family to breakfast Saturday, April 23, from 7 until 11 a.m. to the Barboursville Lions Club’s spring pancake breakfast at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. Adults may eat for $6 and children for $3. Children who are under 4 years of age may eat for free. Takeout orders will be available, and a 50-50 raffle will be offered. Patrons are encouraged to donate eyeglasses that are no longer being used. Proceeds from this event will be used to support various community service projects. For more information, call Lib Ciccolella at 304-972-7587.
RECORD STORE DAY: Orbit’s Record Shop, located on the corner of Main Street and Central Avenue in Barboursville, holds its first Record Store Day celebration Saturday, April 23, beginning at 9 a.m. Join them for record buying and live music during this seven-hour celebration. Because of limited space inside the shop, customers will be permitted in 10 at a time and to purchase only one of each individual title per customer. A block party will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., with live music provided by Corduroy Brown, Summit Point and Signals. Food vendors will be available and 1861 Public House will offer pizza and beer.
MEETING: The Huntington Cabell Republican Women meet April 27 at Fratelli’s Italian Restaurant, 6007 U.S. 60 East, Huntington, at 11 a.m. Speakers will be candidates who are running for various elected offices. RSVPs may be made to Jo Ann Odum Aldrich at 302-545-3958 or joannaldrich@comcast.net by Monday, April 25.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Brandi Coffey, Renee Fulks, Ashley Sinclair, Ty Shull, Morgan Barrie, Greg Gesner, Eddie Smith, Chris Kelley, Debbie Lingenfelter, Nick Anuszkiewisc, Rosie Wooddell, Lyndsey Keaton, Carolyn Baylous, Stacie Keaton, Steve Boyer, Anne Baldwin Loudermilk, Dawson Haddox, Beth Adkins, Brenda Stooke, Kyle Frost, Mason Beach, Kim Hysell, Logan Baylous, Lucas Baylous, Steve Beckelhimer, Janice Call, Trena Turley, Sean Kidd, Brian McMaster, Dr. Ed Pino, Brandon Hunter Ash, Angie Whitt Whitfield, Roger Lee Booth, Jessica Wilks, Shawn Christopher McComas, Megan Sharp, Emily Hughes, Morgan Danielle Sims, J.B. Miller, David Adkins, Ashley Moore and Diane Stiltner.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Janet Gail Turner, who celebrated her 79th birthday Tuesday; to Charlotte Aldrich Gardner, who celebrated her birthday at The Greenbrier resort with her husband, Danny, on Tuesday; to Jim Proctor, who celebrates his 69th birthday today; to Garry Allen Byrd, whose 40th birthday is today; and to Emaleigh Joelle Black, who blows out 11 candles Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Steve and Patty Chapman, Johnathan and Kathleen Beach, Noah and Lavetta Henson, and Jay and Linda Adkins.
