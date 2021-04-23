HONORS: Congratulations to John Buchanan Riffe, a ninth-grade student at Cabell Midland High School, who will be dubbed a knight of the Golden Horseshoe at the state Capitol in June. The celebration was delayed from last year because of the pandemic. In addition, John won first place in the ninth-grade social studies competition and was a member of the first-place “Freshman Problem Solving” team at the State BETA conference in Charleston in November 2020. He will compete in the National BETA conference in Orlando, Florida, in June. John is the son of John and Delberta Riffe, of Milton.
AUTHOR: Richard Beckett, a native of Barboursville, a 1980 Barboursville High School graduate and a Marshall University grad who lives with his wife and daughter in Palmetto, Florida, made my day Tuesday when he gave me a copy of his first book, “Smilin’ Sid Hatfield: Founding Father of American Overtime.” It is a nonfiction account that gives a different take on the well-documented labor disputes in the United States in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, focused around the Appalachian coal mines before the Fair Labor Standards Act became law in 1938. Beckett states that one of the major purposes of the book is to celebrate the life of Sid Hatfield and his legacy of influencing basic worker rights in America. The book may be purchased at Barnes and Noble and Books-A-Million bookstores. Beckett donated copies of his book to the Cabell County Public Library in Huntington and to the Barboursville Public Library. He is the son of Harry “Buddy” and Betty McMellon Beckett, of Barboursville.
SWIM: The Cabell Midland High School swim team competed in the state tournament this week in Morgantown. Members of the team are Amy Borowski, Bella Lane, Jacob Lee, Luke Lunsford, Michael Moore, Will Pitkin, Jackson Shouldis, Zayla Steen, Katerina Smith, Brandon Workman and Ubay Keblawi.
FREE DINNER: The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach will sponsor a free dinner-to-go, drive-up/walk-up event from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 24, at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, 733 Shaw St. The menu is lasagna with meat sauce, garlic bread, salad, brownies and bottled water. All are welcome. For more information, call 304-736-4583. Participants are asked to wear a face mask and to fill out a contact card before receiving bagged meal(s) for their households. The meal is made available through community grants from Walmart and Thrivent.
THEATER: The Cabell Midland High School music and theater departments offer “The Wizard of Oz” at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 24, and at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 25, in the CMHS auditorium. Admission is $5.
GOLF: There is still time to register to play in the Nine & Wine Marshall University women’s golf fundraiser at 5 p.m. Monday, April 26, at Guyan Golf and Country Club. Contact Tyler Ferris (304-696-3407) or Brooke Burkhammer (304-208-1445) for more information.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Ashley Sinclair, Ty Shull, Morgan Barrie, J.R. Johnson, Chris Kelley, Madison Call, Debbie Lingenfelter, Nick Anuszkiewisz, Addalynn Brier, RaeLynn Brier, Randy Taylor, Daniel Berry, Rosie Wooddell, Joni Jenkins, Susan Reed, David Reed, Jacob Johnson, Anne Baldwin Loudermilk, Dawson Haddox, Beth Adkins, Brenda Stooke, Kyle Frost, Mason Beach, Kim Hysell, Sidney Grove, Logan Baylous, Lucas Baylous, Steve Beckelhimer, Janice Call, Trena Turley, Steve Burgh, Robyn Rison Chapman, Brian McMaster, Dr. Ed Pino, Roger Lee Booth, Jessica Wilks, Megan Sharp, Emily Hughes, Diane Stiltner, Morgan Large Simms, Abigale Dunn and Ashley Moore.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Jim Proctor, who celebrated his 68th birthday Thursday; to Garry Allen Byrd, whose 39th birthday was Thursday; to Kim Nathan Lewis, who celebrates his 58th birthday Friday; and to Emaleigh Joelle Black, who blows out 10 candles Saturday. Belated birthday wishes to Amanda Dunkle, whose birthday was last Saturday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Johnathan and Kathleen Beach and Noah and Lavetta Henson, whose 40th anniversary was Sunday, April 18.