Community News
CONGRATS: Congratulations to new great-grandparents Berman and Helen Noe, of Barboursville, and Carol Nelson, of Huntington, and the late Cal Nelson. Their 8-pound, 11-ounce great-grandson, Lucas James Noe, was born in Colorado Springs, Colorado, on April 15 to parents Tyler and Nicki Noe. Proud grandparents are Brian and Sherry Noe, of Catawba, North Carolina.
DONATIONS: Chris Browning, a 1994 Barboursville High School graduate, has been producing 3D-printed face shields and ear guards during this COVID-19 situation and has donated hundreds of them to local hospitals, police departments, fire departments, EMS workers and long-term care homes. He has also shipped several to New York, Washington and Pennsylvania at the request of former high school friends to help their families. Browning and friends Dan and Sarah Miles, who are also making this protective gear, sent a shipment of shields and ear guards to Puerto Rico this week. He is running four to seven machines daily around the clock. Chris supports small businesses, so he is obtaining supplies from a company in Ohio. The cost of the filament (plastic) is somewhat expensive, so he does welcome donations, which may be made through his PayPal/Venmo accounts. More information about Browning’s project may be found on his Facebook page.
GARDEN: For anyone in the city limits of Barboursville who would like to plant a garden on his property and doesn’t have a way to prepare (plow) the ground, Jim Edmonds is offering to do that. He has a double-row tiller plow as well as a 6-foot tiller. He is asking for nothing in return but is just trying to be a good neighbor during these difficult times. For more information, call or text Jim at 304-634-7006.
SHAWLS: With folks staying at home more than usual during this COVID-19 quarantine, many are recalling hobbies they used to pursue or are developing new ones to find a way to cope with stress or to provide an avenue for an emotional outlet. Marilyn Savilisky, of East Pea Ridge, has crocheted for many years and has found a way to enjoy this hobby and also to benefit and comfort others. For over 15 years she has been crocheting prayer or comfort shawls and gives them to ones who are ill or are facing a major difficulty in life. Most often she does not know the recipient as she donates the shawls to her church and the shawl is then given to others. The shawl is often called a wearable hug crafted with love as the recipient is in the crafter’s thoughts from beginning to end. The crafter begins and ends each shawl with a prayer and blessings for the recipient and keeps the recipient in her thoughts from beginning to end. The prayer or comfort shawl is not exclusive to any religion or faith.
ALL-STATE: Congratulations to Cabell Midland High School students who were selected as all-state band, orchestra and choir members: Ramsey Ash, Anna Skaggs, Peyton Levi, Emily McCormick, Audrey Smith, Faith Mundstock, Kate Sullivan, Alex McGinnis, Jacob Carter, Ben Adkins and Grayson Nash.
CLEANUP: Kenova’s citywide cleanup scheduled for May 2 has been canceled, but some cleanup opportunities are being offered. Dumpsters will be located in the 1500 block of Pine Street from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. May 2-9 for residents to deposit trash. This is for residents only, and proof of residency will be required. Please maintain the required social distancing and do not place trash on the ground. Kenova police officers will be monitoring the area. Call 304-453-1571 for more information.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Andrew Racer, Brandi Coffey, Ashley Sinclair, Tye Stull, David Blackburn, Dolores Kinkead, Morgan Barrie, Nick Anuszkiewicz, Randy Taylor, Bryan Collins, Jeff Snell, Rosie Wooddell, Joni Jenkins, Pam Dutton, Susan Reed, David Reed, Anne Baldwin Loudermilk, Dawson Haddox, Beth Adkins, Brenda Stooke, Kyle Frost, Ada Boggs, Gary Strickland, Lynn Daniels, Kevin Hamilton, Logan Baylous, Lucas Baylous, Jason Seay, Mason Beach, Kim Hysell, Lisa Kay Templeton, Steve Beckelhimer, Janice Call, Trena Turley, Steve Burgh, Andrew Steele, John Bledsoe, Hannah Bledsoe, Bill Wheeler, Charlotte Aldridge Gardner, John Muncey, Brian McMaster, Roger Lee Booth, Jessica Wilks, Emily Hughes, Diane Stiltner, Kim Nathan Lewis, Josephine Johnson, Megan Sharp, Abigale Dunn and Ashley Moore.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Jim Proctor who celebrated his 67th birthday Wednesday; to Garry Allen Byrd who was 38 on Wednesday; to Emaleigh Joelle Black who blows out nine candles today; and to Patrick Bundy who celebrates his 47th birthday Sunday.