FEATURED: To celebrate last year’s Best of West Virginia Juried Art Exhibition winners, Tamarack invited past juried artisans to fill the David L. Dickirson gallery with original 2D and 3D artwork. Barboursville artist, Vernon Howell, has six art pieces that are being exhibited. On May 6, a reception opens the exhibit that will hang until June 14, 2023. Also, several pieces of Howell’s art are hanging in the Le Bistro restaurant in Huntington. Those pieces include mixed media and wood sculptures. Vernon, a graduate of Marshall University and a retired Barboursville High School art teacher, lives with his wife, Beverly, in Barboursville.
MISSION TRIP: In June, Derek and Robyn Chapman and their sons, Jack and Max of Proctorville, Ohio, are planning to go on a short-term mission trip to The Dream Center in New York City with Southridge Church in South Charleston, West Virginia. They will be helping with ongoing community development programs and will be interacting with the people of the community by assisting packing parties to prep items distributed at the community markets, by working a big children’s event, by doing a prayer walk around the city, and by helping to set up a mobile church. Robyn has gone on mission trips before but this will be the first one for her husband and sons.
CHAMPIONSHIP: Congratulations to the Barboursville Middle School’s girls wrestling team that participated in the West Virginia Girls State Wrestling Championship in Parkersburg last weekend and came home as the runners-up in the state. Members of the team are Addison Denning, Annabelle Ward, Annalise Humphreys, and Briahna Ramey. Jordan and Amanda Carinelli are the coaches.
DINNER AND A SHOW: The Huntington Musical Arts Guild is celebrating 60 years of making music for the community by offering a dinner and show on Saturday, April 29, in the John Marshall Room of the Marshall University Student Union. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the dinner will be served at 7 p.m. The show will start approximately at 7:15 p.m. Cost of both dinner and show is $60. Bruce Rous is the director of the event.
BINGO: A vintage Longaberger basket bingo fundraiser to benefit the Boyd County Homemakers will be held on May 4 at the Boyd County Extension Office, 2420 Center Street, Catlettsburg, Kentucky. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.; games start promptly at 6 p.m. Cost is $20 for 20 games; pay at door. Door prizes, a raffle basket, and a 50/50 will be offered. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
DINNER: A free community meal hosted by the Greater Barboursville Community Outreach is offered on Saturday, April 29, from 3 p.m. until 4:15 p.m. at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Avenue. The menu will be chicken casserole, mashed potatoes, carrots, salad, and assorted desserts. The meal is sponsored by Lewis Memorial Baptist Church and Vida Sexton. All are welcome. For more information, call 304-736-5092.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Josh Chapman, Andrew Racer, Conner Adkins, Rosie Wooddell, Pam Dutton, Will Nibert, Becky Chenoweth, Rachel Painter, Sarah Howard, Mollie Bannister, Beth Adkins, Brenda Stooke, Kyle Frost, David Clark, Robyn Rison Chapman, Lisa Kay Templeton, Logan Baylous, Lucas Baylous, Jayson Seay, Trena Turley, Steve Burgh, Jason Lingenfelter, Nancy Carter, Dale Poynter, Vikki Savage, John Muncey, Scott Niece, Don Vance, Joe Kirk, Emily Hughes, Emaleigh Joelle Black, Dennie Cremeans, Mary Dalynn Kelley, Lakin Short Adams, Chris Gress, Greg Perry, Edward Sparks, and Abagale Dunn.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Brian McMaster who celebrated his 60th birthday Sunday; to Kenneth Earl Large whose 83rd birthday was Wednesday; to Hailey Eldridge who was 21 years old Thursday; to Sophia Grace Veasey who blows out 7 candles today; to Brynlee Grace Barrett who celebrates her 8th birthday tomorrow; to Destiny Harless who becomes a teenager Saturday; to Kimberlea Byrd Poston who celebrates her 52nd birthday Saturday; and to Connie Rutherford who celebrates her birthday Saturday.
BELATED: Belated birthday wishes to Ray Murdock whose 62nd birthday was April 17.
ANNIVERSARY: Congratulations to C. T. and Connie Forth who celebrated their 42nd anniversary on April 25.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
