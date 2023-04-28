The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

FEATURED: To celebrate last year’s Best of West Virginia Juried Art Exhibition winners, Tamarack invited past juried artisans to fill the David L. Dickirson gallery with original 2D and 3D artwork. Barboursville artist, Vernon Howell, has six art pieces that are being exhibited. On May 6, a reception opens the exhibit that will hang until June 14, 2023. Also, several pieces of Howell’s art are hanging in the Le Bistro restaurant in Huntington. Those pieces include mixed media and wood sculptures. Vernon, a graduate of Marshall University and a retired Barboursville High School art teacher, lives with his wife, Beverly, in Barboursville.

MISSION TRIP: In June, Derek and Robyn Chapman and their sons, Jack and Max of Proctorville, Ohio, are planning to go on a short-term mission trip to The Dream Center in New York City with Southridge Church in South Charleston, West Virginia. They will be helping with ongoing community development programs and will be interacting with the people of the community by assisting packing parties to prep items distributed at the community markets, by working a big children’s event, by doing a prayer walk around the city, and by helping to set up a mobile church. Robyn has gone on mission trips before but this will be the first one for her husband and sons.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you