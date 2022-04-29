CONCERT: Cabell Midland High School’s Collegium Musicum, under the direction of Ed Harkless, will present its 12th annual Collegium Musicum Experience at 7 p.m. Friday, April 29, in the school’s auditorium. The group will perform its typical Renaissance music, with solos and small groups presenting everything from Puccini to Adele, Queen and student-composed selections. As in previous years, the closing piece will be “Old Irish Blessing,” and all alumni are invited onstage to help close the program. The event is free and open to the public. Everyone is invited.
HONORS: Congratulations to Cabell Midland High School senior Tyler Marcum, who represents the school in WSAZ-TV’s “Best of the Class.” He is a very high honors graduate who will attend Marshall University next fall as a Yeager Scholar. His parents are Michael and Patti Marcum, of Ona.
DINNER: The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach offers a free community dinner from 3 until 4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. The menu will be chicken and noodle casserole, rolls, fruit and cookies. This dinner is sponsored by Christ the King Lutheran Church and Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. All are welcome. For more information, call 304-736-4583.
MEETING: The Democratic Women’s Club of Cabell County will have a luncheon meeting ($15) at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Barboursville Moose Lodge, Eastern Heights Shopping Center, 43351 U.S. 60 East, Huntington. The program will include a “Meet the Democratic Candidates” event for candidates running in the May 10 primary election. Ones who want to speak may make reservations by calling Susan Hubbard, 304-736-0635. Call Betty Stepp at 304-634-6762 for luncheon reservations. New members are welcome.
BANQUET: The Carter G. Woodson Memorial Foundation Inc. presents its 28th annual fundraising banquet at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 30, at the Marshall University Student Center. The keynote speaker will be West Virginia humanities history scholar Ilene Evans, who will portray American abolitionist Harriet Tubman in a Chautauqua-style presentation, “General Moses: Stories from the Life of Harriet Tubman.” Caroline Waugh, accompanied by Henning Vauth, will present a musical performance of spirituals, and scholarship recipients will be announced. Tickets are $30. To make reservations, call Rebecca Glass at 304-633-0996.
FLING: A spring fling is being offered by the Harmony United Methodist Women at Harmony United Methodist Church, 3800 Riverside Drive, Huntington, from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30. Sausage, biscuits and gravy will be available for breakfast, and hot dogs, chips, chicken and dumplings, and assorted desserts will be available for lunch. Several vendors, such as Pampered Chef and Tupperware, and jewelry, arts and crafts will be available.
COMMITTEE: The Cabell County Democratic Executive Committee will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 2, in the commission chambers at the Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave., Huntington. Democratic candidates are invited to attend.
BINGO: A vintage Longaberger basket bingo fundraiser to benefit Boyd County Homemakers will be offered Thursday, May 5, at the Boyd County extension office, 2420 Center St., Catlettsburg, Kentucky. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and games (20 games for $20) will start promptly at 6 p.m. Door prizes, raffle baskets and a 50-50 will be offered. Refreshments will be available for purchase.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Andrew Racer, Josh Chapman, Sheila Roy, Conner Adkins, Pam Dutton, Becky Chenoweth, Aaron Gallion, Rachel Painter, Sarah Howard, Mollie Bannister, Susan Reed, David Reed, Leslie Flouhouse, Lisa Kay Templeton, Jayson Seay, Steve Burgh, Jason Lingenfelter, Vicki Savage, Nancy Carter, Dale Poynter, Robyn Rison Chapman, John Muncey, Scott Niece, Destiny Harless, Hailey Eldridge, Val Erwin, Lakin Short Adams, Don Vance, Chris Gress, Edward Sparks, Abagalee Dunn, Chuck Clark, Mary Dalynn Kelley, Kimberlea Byrd Poston, Dennie Cremeans, Shirley Sullivan, Lindsey Hawthorne, Vickie Adkins Hill, Lindsey Powers and Dave Adams.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Kenneth Large, who celebrated his 82nd birthday Tuesday; to Sophia Grace Veazey, who blew out six candles Thursday; and to Brynless Grace Barrett, who is 7 years old today.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.