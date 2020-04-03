Community News
FEATURED: Matthew and Whitney Stead and their family were featured in the March issue of Barboursville Life, an exclusive magazine that is published by Harold and Theresa Cooper for the neighborhoods of Barboursville and Milton. Matt graduated from Williamstown High School and received a bachelor’s degree in education from Marshall University. He has taught at Cabell Midland High School for 16 years and is the head golf coach. Whitney, the daughter of Greg and Brenda Bunn of Pea Ridge, is a 2000 Cabell Midland graduate and a Marshall grad who has taught kindergarten at Village of Barboursville Elementary for 13 years. During this time, she has received two prestigious awards — the RESA Teacher of Excellence award in 2009 and the coveted Milken teaching award in 2012 that awards the teacher $25,000. Matt and Whitney have three children — Lennon and Lucy, 7-year-old twins, and Dylan who is 5 years old.
PERFORMANCE: Social media is certainly the way to stay connected to friends and family during this health crisis. A Facebook friend, Jennifer Hinerman Plyburn, brightened everyone’s day last Sunday by sharing the old favorite hymn “His Eye Is on the Sparrow,” with her Facebook friends. Jennifer is missed in the Huntington area as she performed in many theatrical shows over the years. She and her husband, Jim, live in Parkersburg, where he is the minister of South Parkersburg United Methodist Church and she is a substitute teacher. Both are former Barboursville and Huntington residents and 1977/’78 graduates of Barboursville High School and Marshall University.
POSTPONED: Two ladies’ golf leagues are postponing their starting dates because of the current virus situation. The Riviera Monday Night Ladies’ League plans to start May 4, and the Esquire Tuesday Evening Ladies’ League will begin play May 5.
MEMBERS: The Barboursville Lions Club is looking for new members who would like to serve the community and surrounding area. Meetings are held at 7 p.m. every second and fourth Tuesday at the Barboursville Community Center. Chartered in 1943, the Barboursville Lions Club is one of 45,000 clubs in 200 countries and is affiliated with Lions Club International. For more information, contact Leland Steele at 304-521-7469.
ACTIVITIES: All April and May activities of the Westmoreland Woman’s Club have been postponed. Future plans will be announced at a later date.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Brenda Rucker, Kathy Bradley, Josh Coffey, Mary Alice Freeman, Ashlee Dailey, Aiden Elizabeth Adkins, Angela Coburn, Carmie Harless, Peyton Leigh Baylous, Anita Cole, Johnathan Beach, Charlie Buzzard, John Rice, Scott Call, Alex Dean, Emily Kinner, Kathleen Dean, Deanna Mader, Etta Jean Sowash Eagan, Greg Stevens, Rebecca Glass, Rebecca Burge Cooper, Laurie Robinson-Sammons, Mendy Bays, Tammy Black, Kaitlyn Thompson, Mark Montgomery, Gwen Harbour, Tony Wilks, Candace Dawn Cremeans, Rachel Lafon, Susan Fleshman, Brady Donahue, Jamie Baumgardner, Dale Bradley, Lexie Dunn, Tyler Hoffman, Angela Willey and Jessica Clark.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Karsyn Thomas, whose 14th birthday was Monday; to Gabby Hammers, who celebrated her birthday Tuesday; to Brody Hammers, whose birthday is today; to Madelynn Jane Adkins, who blows out three candles today; to Donna McCallister, who celebrates her birthday today; to Carmie Harless, of Ona, who celebrates his 90th birthday Saturday; and to Emily Alice Riggio, who becomes a teenager Sunday.