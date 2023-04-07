The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

WINNERS: The 2023 SCORES Academic Festival was held on the Marshall University campus on March 31 with approximately 1,200 high school students participating in more than 100 contests. Cabell Midland High School was the second place overall winner with these students placing in the following categories: Caleb Ferguson, 1st place in U.S. history; Jackson Moses, 1st place in art and design; William Thompson, 1st place in environmental science and 3rd place in American government; Evan Williamson, 1st place in cyber security; Juliet Bond, 2nd place in poetry; Andrew Lowry, 2nd place in strings; Ethan Midkiff, 2nd place in U.S. history; Sarah Talkington, 2nd place in psychology; and Pati Robertson, 3rd place in Spanish 5.

BREAKFAST: The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville, Ohio, will hold its monthly breakfast on Saturday, April 8, from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Cost for adults is $7 and children 10 and under eat for $4. The menu includes fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice. The auxiliary will also hold a bake sale. Everyone is welcome and to-go meals are available.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you