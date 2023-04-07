WINNERS: The 2023 SCORES Academic Festival was held on the Marshall University campus on March 31 with approximately 1,200 high school students participating in more than 100 contests. Cabell Midland High School was the second place overall winner with these students placing in the following categories: Caleb Ferguson, 1st place in U.S. history; Jackson Moses, 1st place in art and design; William Thompson, 1st place in environmental science and 3rd place in American government; Evan Williamson, 1st place in cyber security; Juliet Bond, 2nd place in poetry; Andrew Lowry, 2nd place in strings; Ethan Midkiff, 2nd place in U.S. history; Sarah Talkington, 2nd place in psychology; and Pati Robertson, 3rd place in Spanish 5.
BREAKFAST: The VFW Post 6878 in Proctorville, Ohio, will hold its monthly breakfast on Saturday, April 8, from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Cost for adults is $7 and children 10 and under eat for $4. The menu includes fried or scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, hash browns, pancakes, biscuits and gravy, toast, fried apples, coffee, milk and orange juice. The auxiliary will also hold a bake sale. Everyone is welcome and to-go meals are available.
DINNER: Thirteen Ebenezer Medical Outreach employees, former employees and volunteers enjoyed a bi-annual dinner on Tuesday at the Red Lobster restaurant in Huntington. Those who attended were Anna Steadman, Sally Lowe, Rebecca Glass, Chyrl Budd, Norma Frazier, Nancy Doll, Dr. Martha Sommers, Jane Fotos, Laura Darby, Janet Payton, Lucy Workman, Joyce Spencer and Brenda Harlow.
MOVING: Good luck to Dr. Martha Sommers, a family physician for Marshall Health, who is making a career move in May to go to Kaitaia, New Zealand, to work with the Maori people in the northwest corner of the North Island.
NEW ADDITION: Congratulations to first-time parents, Tanner and Lydia Thompson, whose 9-pound son, Nolan Layne, was born on March 27 at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington. Proud grandparents are Necia Freeman of Barboursville and Jimmy Freeman and Anthony and Cheryl Thompson. Great-grandparents are Barbara Thompson of Barboursville and the late Corky Thompson and David and Janet Thompson. He also has an aunt, Janessa Lusk, who will enjoy spoiling him.
READING: Corley Dennison of Ona was invited by Shepherd University’s Center for Appalachian Studies to present a reading of his novel, “When the Center Held True,” on April 5. He also gave an in-depth interview on the campus radio station WSHC. Other readings have been scheduled for the Barboursville Villagers Book Club on May3; the Young Writers Workshop at the University of Charleston on May 5; and Taylor Books in Charleston on May 11.
PERFORMANCE: The sanctuary choir of Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church, a group of chamber musicians from Marshall University, and an oboist, Richard Kravchak from Las Vegas, Nevada, will present Dan Forrest’s “Requiem for the Living” at 7 p.m. on Good Friday, April 7. Bruce Rous, Johnson Memorial’s music director, states that this musical piece would be a beautiful addition to anyone’s Lenten journey. Johnson Memorial is located at 513 10th St. in Huntington. For more information, call the church office, 304-525-8116.
MEETING: The Neighborhood Institute of Huntington meets on April 10 at 5:30 p.m. in the mayor’s conference room in Huntington’s City Hall with Ted Grant, training and public information officer with Cabell County 911, presenting information about the new system 911 is providing. Also, a city crime report will be given by the Huntington Police Department and an up-date on health-related issues will be given by the Cabell Huntington Health Department. Anyone interested in forming a neighborhood association or learning of an existing one in their neighborhood may contact Carole Boster at 304-417-1763 or email boster436@comcast.net.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Brenda Rucker-McLaurin, Mary Gerwig, Ashlee Dailey, Claire Fulks, Aidan Adkins, Thaddeus Blosser, Melanie Oyster, Alexandra Hicks, Louetta Jimison, Bill Weekly, Amy Jarvis, Maggie Chenoweth, Theodore Triplett Sr., Jon Tyler Roach, Easter Miller, Johnathan Beach, Thomas Hysell, Dixie Daniel, Peyton Baylous, Alex Dean, Emily Kinner, Kathleen Dean, Brody Hammers, Tammy Black, Shawn Gue, Laurie Robinson-Sammons, Mendy Bays, Karen Riggio, Donna Mc Callister, Greg Stevens, Rebecca Glass, Sassa Wilkes, Rachel Lafon, Karen Davidson, Susan Fleshman, Drexel Mathis, Barbara Deskins, Jamie Baumgardner, Trista Elaine Esque, Doddle Michaels, Matt Qualls, Tyler Hoffman, Angela Willey, Jessica Clark, Lexie Dunn, and Bob Chapman whose birthday was March 24.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Audrey Sexton Bowling whose 81st birthday was Monday; to Madelynn “Matti” Adkins who blew out 6 balloons Monday; to Jennifer Smoot White who celebrated her 50th birthday Tuesday; to Milton Miller who celebrates his 70th birthday today; to Charlene Nicely Adkins, a retired cook from Hite Saunders Elementary, who celebrates her 71st birthday today; to Ryan Stewart whose 42nd birthday is today; and to Eugene Morrison who will be 76 years old Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Bill and Nancy Salter, Steve and Patty Chapman, and John and Susan Swanson.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
