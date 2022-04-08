MEMBERS: The Tri-State Arts Association recently recognized its newest juried members. Each applicant presented five original artworks to be judged by a panel of peers on originality, good use of design, color and value, unity, craftsmanship and presentation. New members are: from Huntington — Jeane Chaffin, watercolor; Karrie Lykins, oil; Marianne Henning, watercolor; Ace Moore, digital art; Larry McCoy, watercolor; and Brandy Jefferys, oil; from Barboursville — Lesley Yang, oil; Michael Sullivan, photography; and Christie Saunders, acrylic; from Ona — Lucian Williamson, oil; from Scott Depot, West Virginia — Dina Foster, handcrafted jewelry; from Culloden — Teresa Young, handcrafted jewelry; from Chesapeake, Ohio — Kathy Vanderhoof, oil; and Steve Cotton, fine wood carving; and from Proctorville, Ohio — Diane Smallwood Arthur, water media. A fall session will be offered in October. For more information, contact Jesse Thornton at 304-812-6600 or admin@reflectioninapool.com.
BEST: Congratulations to Cabell Midland High School and Marshall University grad Jerod Smalley, who has been named Best Anchor by The Associated Press for the third year in a row and for the sixth time overall. Smalley is an anchor reporter for NBC 4 Sports in Columbus, Ohio. He is the son of Jerry and Rhonda Smalley, of Barboursville.
BOOK FAIR: A book fair by Booktenders of West Virginia will be held Saturday, April 9, from noon until 5 p.m. on the parking lot next to the future bookstore at 621 Central Ave., Barboursville.
DINNER: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club will have a to-go-only baked steak dinner Sunday, April 10, at the clubhouse, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. Dinners ($10 for adults and $5 for children ages 10 and under) are available from noon until sold out. The menu includes salad, baked steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, rolls and dessert. For advance orders, call Marlene Thacker at 304-360-9823.
BAKE SALE: A spring bake sale will be held in the church hall of St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 701 11th Ave., Huntington, from 9 a.m. until noon Saturday, April 9. Assorted pastries will be available.
TALK: The Marshall University Lifelong Learning Program Tuesday Talk presents its April 12 meeting on Zoom with Victor Fet from Marshall University speaking on the crisis in Ukraine. The Tuesday Talk is from 10:30 a.m. until noon. The program is free to members and $10 for non-members. Contact Elizabeth Appell Sheets at 304-696-2285 or appell1@marshall.edu for more information.
MEETING: On April 14 at 6:30 p.m., the Westmoreland Woman’s Club will meet at the clubhouse, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. Hostesses for the meeting are Sandee Thacker, Jane Hayton, JoAnn Fuller and Debbie Ward. For more information, call 304-429-2108.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Brenda Rucker-McLaurin, Ashlee Dailey, Claire Fulks, Jackie Allen, Mary Gerwig, Dick Jefferson, Melanie Oyster, Joseph Chapman, Louetta Jimison, Bill Weekly, Tennessee Justice, Maggie Chenoweth, Kennedy Fisher, Jon Tyler Roach, Dixie Daniel, Peyton Leigh Baylous, John Rice, Jennifer White, Easter Miller, Hannah Landis, Johnathan Beach, Greg Stevens, Rebecca Glass, Donna McCallister, Rebeca Burg Cooper, Tammy Black, Shawn Gue, Laurie Robinson-Sammons, Mendy Bays, Sassa Wilkes, Karen Davidson, Susan Fleshman, Barbara Deskins, Jamie Baumgardner, Mark Brizendine, Doddle Michaels, Sandy Christian, Matt Qualls, Lexie Dunn, Tyler Hoffman, Angela Willey, Jessica Clark, Milton Miller, Emily Riggio and Brody Hammers.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Trista Esque, who celebrated her 18th birthday Tuesday; to Drexel Branden Mathis, who became a teenager Thursday; to Ryan Stewart, who celebrated his 41st birthday Thursday; and to Charlene Nicely Adkins, retired cook from Hite-Saunders Elementary, who celebrated her 70th birthday Thursday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries are Bill and Nancy Salter, Steve and Patty Chapman, Chris and Amy Jarvis, and John and Paddy Sue Gay, who celebrated their 58th anniversary April 4.
