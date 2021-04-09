PROUD: Harold and Lakie Bunn, of Huntington, are proud grandparents of the achievements of their granddaughter, Maggie Merriman, who was a silver medalist in the 10-meter platform dive at Purdue University in March. She is a Big 10 scholar all-American and was a fourth-place finish in the NCAA championship. Maggie is the daughter of Dave and Shelley Bunn Merriman.
COACH: Congratulations to Taneisha Sturdavent, who has been appointed as the new head cheerleading coach at Marshall University. She has been an assistant coach with Marshall for one year and accepts the position following the resignation of Jake Gilliam, who led the program for seven years. Sturdavent, a native of Hurricane, West Virginia, graduated from Marshall in 2018 with a degree in elementary education with a concentration in special education. She cheered for the Thundering Herd for four years. She is a special education teacher at Hurricane High School and is also a Putnam County Special Olympics coordinator.
BANNERS: The village of Barboursville is taking orders for military banners to be displayed throughout the town. If interested, call 304-736-8995, ext. 127, or email khayden@barboursville.org. The deadline for orders is April 23 so they may be displayed in time to observe Memorial Day.
GOLF: Marshall University Women’s Nine & Wine golf fundraiser will be held April 26 at Guyan Golf and Country Club at 5 p.m. Registration will begin at 4 p.m. A foursome may play for $450 and an individual golfer for $125. A corporate sponsor fee is $900 and a tee box sponsor fee is $150. For more information, call Tyler Ferris at 304-696-3407 or Brooke Burkhammer at 304-208-1445, or email ferris26@marshall.edu.
TALK: The Marshall University LLP Tuesday Talk will be presented via Zoom on April 13 from 10:30 a.m. until noon by Maribeth Anderson, the director of government relations for Antero Resources. She is also the vice president of the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia and is on the board of the Ohio Oil and Gas Association. She will speak about natural gas development. Talks are free to members and $10 for others. For information about joining the group, contact the director by calling 304-696-2285 or by emailing appell1@marshall.edu.
DINNER: A baked steak dinner is offered by the Westmoreland Woman’s Club on Sunday, April 18, at noon at the clubhouse, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, behind the former Camden Road United Bank. The menu includes salad, baked steak, green beans, mashed potatoes, gravy and dessert. Cost is $10 for adults and $5 for children 10 and under. Public health protocols will be observed. For more information, call Beverly Beldon, 304-429-2108, or Marlene Thacker, 304-360-9823.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Hunter Baldwin, Mary Gerwig, Melanie Oyster, Joseph Chapman, Bill Weekly, Amy Jarvis, Tennessee Justice, Maggie Chenoweth, Kennedy Fisher, John Tyler Roach, J.W. Jones, Thomas Hysell, Cindy Brown, Peyton Leigh Baylous, Jennifer White, Sassa Wilkes, Laurie Robinson-Sammons, Tammy Black, Mendy Bays, Karen Davidson, Barbara Deskins, Jamie Baumgardner, Andy Wood, Doodle Michaels, Betty Handy and Kelley Journell Beltz.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Peyton Weekly, who celebrated his 20th birthday April 2; to Charlene Nicely Adkins, retired cook from Hite-Saunders Elementary, whose birthday was Wednesday; to Drexel Mathis, who blew out 12 candles Wednesday; to Milton Miller, whose 68th birthday was Wednesday; and to Susan Wagoner, who celebrates her birthday Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Steve and Patty Chapman, Chris and Amy Jarvis, John and Susan Swanson, and Michael and Precia Wood.