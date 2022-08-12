DEGREE: Congratulations to Kaycee Keaton, who received her Master of Science degree in communication disorders Aug. 6 from Marshall University and was selected by her peers to provide the student remarks during the ceremony. Kaycee was also nominated by her peers as the recipient of the Spirit of the Speech-Language Pathology award. This award is given to the graduate who demonstrates consistent passion for the field of speech-language pathology, has superior clinical skills and has a positive attitude. Kaycee is a Cabell Midland High School graduate who received her Bachelor of Science degree in communication disorders from Marshall University. She plans to work in Sanford, North Carolina, at Dymond Speech and Rehab, a pediatric private practice, and in an inpatient acute care unit at a local hospital. Kaycee is the daughter of Rodney and Stacie Keaton, of Ona. She is the granddaughter of Tissie McConkey Boyer.
TRAVEL: One of the benefits of Facebook is that it gives readers the opportunity to enjoy pictures and information people post when they travel. These past few weeks I have vicariously enjoyed trips to various parts of the world through pictures and comments friends posted. Patrick Wagoner, of Barboursville, traveled to Turkey recently for a week of adventure. He first traveled to the city of Istanbul, which has historical sites that are still being used today but have transitioned from Christian to Islamic worship. He flew in a hot air balloon in Cappadocia, Turkey, and explored the hand-carved homes and churches carved in the volcanic rock topography. According to his pilot, he was the first American to paraglide off a mountain in Trabzon, Turkey, and he was fascinated with the Sumela Monastery that is still being used today. It is located on a cliffside around a cave that 4th century Christians found.
CRUISE: Steve and Karen Gold, of Barboursville, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary (two years later than planned because of COVID-19) by taking a 14-day Viking River Cruise starting in Budapest, Hungary, and ending in Amsterdam after they traveled by boat to several cities in Germany and Vienna, Austria.
EXPLORE: Beth Adkins, a native West Virginian whose mother, Kay Adkins, lives in Barboursville, has been a geography professor at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, for several years. She and a friend, Brian Shaffer, recently traveled to Italy by way of Dublin, Ireland, and spent many days exploring castles, museums and architectural wonders found in Naples, Pompeii and Rome. They explored Dracula’s Castle in Bucharest, Romania, walked in the Apostle Paul’s footsteps on the Appian Way in Rome, and were fascinated with Vatican City, which has a museum that features over 20,000 pieces of art.
MEETING: The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association will meet Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. Sgt. Eddie Prichard with the Huntington Police Department will report on crime in the area and Cpl. Jamie Harris, who is with the special response team at the West Virginia State Police training academy, will be the guest speaker. Contact Cindy Chandler, 304-544-1469, for more information.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Don Barbour, Bob Chenoweth, Molly Fisher, Bill Dutton, Cliff Haddox, Brian Jones, Nancy Johnstone, Jacob Ryder, Heather Bird, Ed Blake, Vicki Haynes, Josh Woodrum, Mark Bailey, Dave Marshall, Kandance Jarvis, Pat Pyles, Aubrey Wilson, Michelle Roberts, April Parsons, Darius Adkins, Kimberly Black, Karen Stewart Stone, Sarah Sowards, Connie Maynard Jones, Sarah Rice, Chelsea Somerville, Stephanie Vititoe, Cara Doss and Dorothy Stinson.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to two of my daughters this week — Andy Watson on Wednesday and Robbyn Detring on Saturday; to Aeronia Leann Chandler, who celebrated her 18th birthday Tuesday; and to Isabella Rae Fullen, who blows out 11 candles today. Belated birthday wishes to Sharon Spence, who celebrated her 74th birthday Aug. 2.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Patrick and Missy Lane, Larry and Carol Carrico, Fred and Deanna Mader, Paul and Martha Spaulding, Kevin and Melody Hall, David and Kathy Childers, Jesse and Angie Simmons, and Ralph and Tammy Rozzi.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.