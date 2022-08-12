The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

DEGREE: Congratulations to Kaycee Keaton, who received her Master of Science degree in communication disorders Aug. 6 from Marshall University and was selected by her peers to provide the student remarks during the ceremony. Kaycee was also nominated by her peers as the recipient of the Spirit of the Speech-Language Pathology award. This award is given to the graduate who demonstrates consistent passion for the field of speech-language pathology, has superior clinical skills and has a positive attitude. Kaycee is a Cabell Midland High School graduate who received her Bachelor of Science degree in communication disorders from Marshall University. She plans to work in Sanford, North Carolina, at Dymond Speech and Rehab, a pediatric private practice, and in an inpatient acute care unit at a local hospital. Kaycee is the daughter of Rodney and Stacie Keaton, of Ona. She is the granddaughter of Tissie McConkey Boyer.

TRAVEL: One of the benefits of Facebook is that it gives readers the opportunity to enjoy pictures and information people post when they travel. These past few weeks I have vicariously enjoyed trips to various parts of the world through pictures and comments friends posted. Patrick Wagoner, of Barboursville, traveled to Turkey recently for a week of adventure. He first traveled to the city of Istanbul, which has historical sites that are still being used today but have transitioned from Christian to Islamic worship. He flew in a hot air balloon in Cappadocia, Turkey, and explored the hand-carved homes and churches carved in the volcanic rock topography. According to his pilot, he was the first American to paraglide off a mountain in Trabzon, Turkey, and he was fascinated with the Sumela Monastery that is still being used today. It is located on a cliffside around a cave that 4th century Christians found.

