FLIGHT SCHOOL: A big dream became a reality Tuesday for former Huntington native Bill Noe as he cut the ribbon for the Marshall University Bill Noe Flight School at the Yeager Airport in Charleston. The school, which opens for the MU 2021 fall semester and offers a Bachelor of Science degree with a major in commercial pilot of single- and multi-engine aircraft, is named for the Marshall alumnus, who is a pilot and a business executive who has had a successful career in aviation. He is the former chief operating officer of Netjets, a Columbus, Ohio-based company geared toward meeting private air travel needs. Noe is a graduate of Huntington St. Joseph High School and the son of the late Bill and Fran Noe. Several members of his family who attended the event were his wife, Lisa, and their daughter, Rylee; his uncle and aunt, Berman and Helen Noe of Barboursville; four cousins, Sharon Peoples of Huntington; Brad Noe of Roanoke, Virginia; Brian and Sherry Noe of North Carolina; and Stephanie Sherwood of Columbus, Ohio. Unable to attend were two cousins, Kim Gibbs and Leah Noe, and his son, Nick, a U.S. Navy Seal.
GOLF: Congratulations to the Cabell Midland High School golf team that has been receiving several honors this season. Senior Cameron Jarvis finished in the top-10 US Kids World Teen Tournament in July at Pinehurst, North Carolina, was all-tournament at the Capital City Classic, all-tournament at the Parkersburg Country Club Invitational on Monday, and was on the all-state team last year as a junior. Junior Taylor Sargent was the West Virginia high school girls champion in 2019 and was medalist at the Parkersburg CC Invitational on Monday. Junior Matthew Carney was also medalist at Parkersburg. Freshman Jack Michael and seniors Evan Jarvis and Siggi Olafsson all had top-10 finishes. The team won the Capital City Classic at Edgewood CC and the PCC Invitational and won the Tri-State Cup, which is given to the most outstanding team in all of the tour tournaments. Members of the golf team are: seniors — Keenan Janicker, Cameron Jarvis, Evan Jarvis, Jason Little, Caden McComas, Siggi Olafsson and Sander Opimo; juniors — Taylor Sargent and Matthew Carney; sophomores — Caleb Ferguson, Will Geer and Reece Harris; freshmen — Cooper Childress, Owen Elkins, Bryson Mavory, Jack Michael, Lexi Mohr, Zach Noble, Alex Randolph, Milla Werthammer and Alex White. Matt Stead is the team’s coach.
CONCERT: The sound of beautiful music will be heard in the hills around Barboursville on Saturday, Aug. 14, as the Huntington Symphony Orchestra offers its August Picnic with the Pops with special guest Melissa Manchester at the Barboursville soccer field complex, 6099 Booten Creek Road near Alternate Route 10, at 8 p.m. Gates will open at 5 p.m. Tickets ($20) are available at the Barboursville Convention and Visitors Center or at the gate.
FINGERPRINTS: The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association and the West Huntington Organization co-sponsors an event at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, on Aug. 16. At 5:45 p.m., Sgt. Eddie Prichard and Sgt. Jeff Sexton of the Huntington Police Department will fingerprint preschool-age children and students from Central City and Kellogg elementary schools. Each child must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. At 6 p.m., Officer Joe Denning and Canine Officer Fritz will present a demonstration. Call 304-544-1469 for more information.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Jeannie Jones, Aaron Johnson, Lydia Lee, Katie Hensel, Don Barbour, Bob Chenoweth, Molly Fisher, Kara Insalaco, Bill Dutton, Cliff Haddox, Brian Jones, Nancy Johnstone, Jacob Ryder, Aeronia Chandler, Sarah Rice, Chelsea Somerville, Ed Blake, Vickie Haynes, Josh Woodrum Michelle Roberts, Mark Bailey, Jessica Mahoney, T.J. Ketchum, Pat Pyles, Aubrey Wilson, April Parsons, Darius Adkins, Kimberly Black, Karen Stone, Connie Maynard Jones, Dorothy Stinson and Cara Doss.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to my daughter, Andy Watson, whose birthday was Tuesday; to Janice Marie Ratliff, who celebrated her 79th birthday Thursday; to Isabella Rae Fullen, who blew out 10 candles Thursday; to Claren Perkins, whose birthday is today; and to my daughter, Robbyn Detring, who celebrates her birthday tomorrow.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Patrick and Missy Lane, Larry and Carol Carrico, Fred and Deanna Mader, Paul and Martha Spaulding, Kevin and Melody Hall, David and Kathy Childers, and Ralph and Tammy Rozzi.