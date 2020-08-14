Community News
FIRST: Brennan Moore, a senior at Cabell Midland High School, is the first junior elder at Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church in Barboursville. As a junior elder, Brennan experiences many aspects of the inner workings of the church and, before COVID-19, was planning to be involved in a leadership role at the 2020 Montreat Youth Conference in North Carolina. Brennan is a member of the CMHS National Honor Society, Science Olympiad and varsity football team. He lives in Barboursville with his parents, Tim and Amy Moore, and his sister, Lia.
AWARD: Kudos to Barboursville Realtor Necia Freeman, who recently was awarded an outstanding community service achievement award by the Huntington Board of Realtors. One of Freeman’s community service activities is being the director of the Backpacks and Brown Bags program, a ministry at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church that reaches out to children and women.
PARTY: My great-grandson, Brody Watson, enjoyed a much quieter birthday party than usual last Sunday to celebrate his third birthday. Usually lots of kids are in attendance, but because of COVID-19, only his parents, brother, grandparents and family friends were there: Corey, Molly and Madden Watson, Andy and Bill Watson, Tim and Tracy Urian, Dick and Joyce Spencer, and Roger and Crystal Miller.
