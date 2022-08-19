The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

PUBLISHED: College freshman Autumn Constance McConda has published her first book, “Arrowfell: Revival,” which may be purchased on Amazon. It is a fantasy book about siblings who navigate through a world of magic and strange creatures. Autumn Constance lives in Noblesville, Indiana, with her parents, John and Laura Bayes McConda. She plans to attend Taylor University in Upland, Indiana, this fall and major in biology investigations and applications. Her grandparents are Terri McConda, of Russell, Kentucky, and the late Joe McConda.

HIGHLIGHT: One of the highlights of Edna Meisel’s summer was the opportunity to meet Dolly Parton, who visited Charleston at the West Virginia Clay Center on Aug. 9 to celebrate her Imagination Library’s success that is active in all 55 counties in West Virginia. This program, which provides an age-appropriate book every month to enrolled children from birth to 5 years old, is a partnership through Marshall University’s June Harless Center and the West Virginia Department of Education. Meisel participated in a drawing to get a ticket to the event. She said Dolly was extremely gracious and appeared to be happy to meet and entertain people at the program. She performed two songs — her “Coat of Many Colors,” and “Try,” which was written for the Imagination Library project.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

