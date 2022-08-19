PUBLISHED: College freshman Autumn Constance McConda has published her first book, “Arrowfell: Revival,” which may be purchased on Amazon. It is a fantasy book about siblings who navigate through a world of magic and strange creatures. Autumn Constance lives in Noblesville, Indiana, with her parents, John and Laura Bayes McConda. She plans to attend Taylor University in Upland, Indiana, this fall and major in biology investigations and applications. Her grandparents are Terri McConda, of Russell, Kentucky, and the late Joe McConda.
HIGHLIGHT: One of the highlights of Edna Meisel’s summer was the opportunity to meet Dolly Parton, who visited Charleston at the West Virginia Clay Center on Aug. 9 to celebrate her Imagination Library’s success that is active in all 55 counties in West Virginia. This program, which provides an age-appropriate book every month to enrolled children from birth to 5 years old, is a partnership through Marshall University’s June Harless Center and the West Virginia Department of Education. Meisel participated in a drawing to get a ticket to the event. She said Dolly was extremely gracious and appeared to be happy to meet and entertain people at the program. She performed two songs — her “Coat of Many Colors,” and “Try,” which was written for the Imagination Library project.
HOLE IN ONE: Congratulations to Scott Archer, of Huntington, who made his first hole in one while playing golf at the Glade Springs Cobb Golf Course in Daniels, West Virginia, on July 22. He aced hole No. 7, 136 yards, with an 8 iron. Witnesses were Dean Dickson, Mark Zban and Andy Cooke.
SOFTBALL: The Ona-Milton senior league softball Little League team won the state championship title in June and then traveled to Salisbury, North Carolina, in July to represent West Virginia in the Southeast Regional Little League tournament, where they placed fourth. Members of the team are Riley Freeman, Calleigh Ellis, Sophia Luther, Jen Dunham, Linda Maynard, Anna Elkins, Rebecca “Becca” Conrad, Brendelynn Milton, Sophie Kelly, Summer Maynard and Kendall Black. Coaches are Brandy Ellis, Jason Freeman and Mea Billups.
MOVIE: Enjoy the last summer movie in the park Friday, Aug. 19, at 9 p.m. at the Barboursville Park Amphitheater. The event, featuring the movie “Sing 2,” is hosted by Barboursville Parks and Recreation and Goodwill Industries of KYOWVA Area Inc. Goodwill will be on-site accepting donations and raffling prizes to anyone who donates any gently used item. Bring chairs and blankets.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Nancy Salter, Lelia Hall, Lydia Lee, Garry Ritchie, Corey Sargent, Steve Sebert, Brad Merritt, Nathan Nibert, Kim Smith, Jack Dilley, Tatum True, Nancy Ely, Karl Jones, Hilliary Adkins, Matt Chambers, Josh Armstrong, T.J. Ketchum, David Gillium, Helen Arthur, Karen Stewart Stone and James R. Conner.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to my twin sister, Janice Glenn, who helped me celebrate our birthday Sunday; to Gail Powers Byrd, whose 75th birthday was Wednesday; to my son-in-law, Jeff Nash, who celebrated his birthday Wednesday; and to Connor Matthew Pratt, who celebrates his 16th birthday Sunday, Aug. 21.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Alex and Sara Lee, Bob and Becky Chenoweth, Ron and Rosie Wooddell, James and Lee Ann Woda, Paul and Sandee Adams, Dan and Sarah Miles, Jack and Jackie Lively, and Greg and Flora Perry.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
