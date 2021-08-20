ROYALTY: Congratulations to the 2021 West Virginia Pumpkin Festival royalty, who will represent the festival in Milton on Oct. 7-10. They are: Ashley Nicholas, queen; Cayden Holcomb, teen queen; Hannah O’Brien, Ms.; Christina Miller, Mrs.; Novella Taylor, baby; Kellyn Tolley, baby miss; Beckham Canterbury, little mister; Ivy Johnson, tot; Emmie Burdette, toddler miss; Nolan Wilcoxen, mister; Megan Music, mini miss; Brianna Barger, little miss; Sydney Smith, young miss; and Tennley Taylor, princess.
MEMBERS: The Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department welcomed seven new members to its ranks recently: Ryan Jones, Jason Galloway, Nick Thompson, Kory Fox, Michael Stump, Brent Taylor and Travis Collins. Each new member brings a range of skills, from firefighting and being hazardous-materials technicians to having other rescue-based skills.
AWARD: Congratulations to Barboursville resident Mary Cook, who received the 2021 West Virginia Rhododendron award last week. West Virginia’s first lady, Cathy Justice, began giving this award to recognize individuals who have worked for the betterment of their communities and have made a significant difference in the lives of others. Mary, a 1976 Barboursville High School graduate, is the cafeteria manager at Cabell Midland High School.
ELECTED: Kudos to Barboursville Mayor Chris Tatum, who was elected to serve as the president of the West Virginia Municipal League for 2021-22 during the league’s annual meeting on Aug. 5. The Municipal League is the advocate for cities, towns and villages throughout the state.
MUSIC: Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music of the big bands of the 1920s to the ’40s performed by the Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band in the Jeremy Shoemaker Amphitheater at the Paul T. Billups Park in Ceredo at 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Admission is free. For more information, contact 304-453-6814 or nprice1212@gmail.com.
ICE CREAM: The Huntington Cabell Republican Women’s organization holds its annual ice cream social on Aug. 24 at 5:30 p.m. at the Cabell County 4-H Camp, 6040 Booten Creek Road, Barboursville. Ice cream, cake and pizza will be available, and cakes, pies, cookies and other pastries will be offered for purchase. Tickets ($5) may be purchased at the door. For more information, contact Kathryn Muth at 304-633-3565.
ARTS: The Tri-State Arts Association is having a new member jury session Oct. 16. Accomplished artists are encouraged to join and to bring five framed pieces of their original art in one of several mediums such as watercolor, oil, acrylic, photography, ceramics, metal, glass, etc. Artists who are 18 years of age and older from West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio are welcome. For more information, contact KathyHollett@comcast.net or 304-634-2576.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Nancy Salter, Lee Hall, Garry Ritchie, Corey Sargent, Steve Sebert, Brad Merritt, Nathan Nibert, Jack Perkins, Kim Smith, Pam Maciey, Jack Dilley, Tatum True, Karl Jones, Hilliary Adkins, Matt Chambers, Brenda Staats, C.A. Adams, David Gillium, Helen Arthur, Josh Armstrong and Connor Matthew Pratt.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Ked Marcum, who was 83 years old Sunday; to my twin sister, Janice Glenn, who celebrated her birthday Sunday; to my son-in-law, Jeff Nash, who celebrated his 50th birthday Wednesday; to Harleigh Shae Knight, who blows out nine candles Sunday; to Tristan Vaughn Ratliff, who celebrates his 21st birthday Sunday; and to twins Matthew Ratliff and Kenneth Ratliff, who celebrate their 41st birthdays Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Alex and Sara Lee, Bob and Becky Chenoweth, Ron and Rosie Wooddell, Jack and Jackie Lively, Chris and Krystal Gibson, Bob and Sylvia Fortner, and Milford and Kay Frazier, who celebrate 62 years on Aug. 24.