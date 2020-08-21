Community News
MILESTONES: Lydia Freeman, of Barboursville, is celebrating some big milestones in her life. She recently graduated from Marshall University with a bachelor’s of social work degree and began working this week as a social worker support group specialist at Branches Domestic Shelter in Huntington. She will also begin a master’s degree program at Concord University this week. Lydia, a 2017 Cabell Midland High School grad, is the daughter of Jim Freeman and Necia Thompson Freeman and the granddaughter of Barbara Thompson and Sandra Freeman.
SINGER: Kudos to 5-year-old Raelyn Crank who sang a solo, “In His Steps, In My Shoes,” in the church service Sunday at Barboursville First United Methodist Church. Her parents, Whitney and Sarah Crank, her grandfather, Jim Waugh, and her uncle, Michael Waugh, were proud family members in attendance. Raelyn is the granddaughter of Fred and Deanna Mader and Cheryl Rogers.
CONGRATS: Congratulations to former Barboursville resident Jason Miller, who scored his first hole-in-one while playing golf at Springfield Golf and Country Club in Springfield, Virginia, on Aug. 1. He aced the sixth, 195-yard, par-3 hole with a 5-iron. Jason, a 2000 Cabell Midland High School grad, and his wife, Katherine, live in Springfield with their two daughters. He is the son of Dennis and Theresa Miller, of Barboursville.
CELEBRATION: A drive-by 89th birthday celebration for Betty Bailey will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Kellogg Independent Holiness Church, 4430 Piedmont Road, Huntington. The parade lineup will be on Camden Road close to Fruth Pharmacy at 5:30 p.m. Betty has been an integral part of Kellogg Church since she began playing piano there when she was 16 years old and teaching Sunday school classes. Everyone is welcome to participate in this celebration drive-by parade.
SUPPLY DRIVE: Pea Ridge Woman’s Club is helping Cabell County art teachers by sponsoring a supply drive through Tuesday, Aug. 25, because this year each student will need his own personal art supply kit. Crayola crayons (12- to 24-pack), colored pencils, washable multicolor markers, kid-sized scissors and fine-tipped black Sharpies are needed. Kroger stores and Cabell County libraries are drop-off locations now. More drop-off places will be posted on Facebook at “Art Supply Drive for Cabell County Elementary Schools.”
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Lee Hall, Nancy Salter, Justin Coffey, Garry Ritchie, Corey Sargent, Steve Sebert, Brad Merritt, Nathan Nibert, Ron Wooddell, Kim Smith, Pam Maciey, Jack Dilley, Tatum True, Noah Stultz, Leonard Bragg, Mona Epperly, Brandt Adkins, Kyle Goodson, Nathan Hamilton, Melody McSweeney, Cyndi Saxton, Ronnie Bowen, Sharon McKenna, Chris Powell, Hilliary Adkins, Andrew Cooper Jr., Jack Lively, Jenna Bayes, Brenda Staats, C.A. Adams, David Gillum, April Parsons, Gary Adkins, Dudley Vititoe, Jenna Burns, Allyson Riedel Ciccolella and Justin Fisher.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Jack Perkins, who celebrated his 80th birthday Tuesday; to my son-in-law, Jeff Nash, whose birthday was Tuesday; to Connor Mathew Pratt, who is 14 years old today; to Harleigh Shae Knight, who blows out eight candles Saturday; to Shayanna Clark, who will be 12 years old Sunday; and to Norman Fulks, who celebrates his 69th birthday Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Alex and Sara Lee, Seth and Ellen Stinehour, Bob and Becky Chenoweth, Ron and Rosie Wooddell, Jack and Jackie Lively, Greg and Flora Perry, Chris and Krystal Gibson, Bob and Sylvia Fortner, and Jim and Edith Vithaloni, who celebrated their 59th anniversary this week.