PERFECT: Congratulations to Cabell Midland High School senior Josh Hardesty, who made a perfect score on his ACT exam, a curriculum-based education and career-planning college entrance test that assesses mastery of college readiness standards. Josh is the son of Timothy and Tammy Hardesty of Hurricane.
CHAT: Last Saturday, I enjoyed talking with Reverend Greg Markins at the John Call Memorial Golf Tournament at Esquire Golf Course that was sponsored by Steele Memorial United Methodist Church where he has been the senior pastor for over a year. He and his wife, Teresa, are graduates of Barboursville High School, Marshall University, and Duke University. She is the senior pastor at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Nitro. They have two children, Karah who lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Ashton who lives in Huntington. They have one grandson, Zander, who attends Spring Valley High School. Both Greg and Teresa feel that his coming back to Barboursville was a homecoming as he and Teresa met each other as students at BHS and both their children attended elementary school in Barboursville. Pastor Greg stays quite busy, not only as a pastor, but he also is currently the dean and director of the Course of Study School of Ohio: WV Extension. He also is preparing to run a marathon in a few weeks.
