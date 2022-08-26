ORGANIZED: Kudos to Jack Perkins, who did a great job organizing the John Call Golf Memorial that was held at Creekside Golf and Country Club on Aug. 20. Steele Memorial United Methodist Church in Barboursville sponsors the event annually.
DANCE: Best wishes to Marissa Owens, who will continue her dance career at the collegiate level with the West Virginia University hip hop team. Marissa is a 2022 graduate of Cabell Midland High School and the daughter of Dave and Terri Owens, of Barboursville.
MUSICIANS: During the summer months, many church choirs take a few weeks away from choir responsibilities while local musicians volunteer their talents. Last Sunday at Barboursville First United Methodist Church, where Trina Smith is the music director, special music was provided by Maggie Moore, who sang and played the mandolin; Ricky G. Fox, who sang and played the guitar; and Dave Lavender, who played the bass. Others who have volunteered their time and talents this summer at the church are Sydney Riffe, violin; Heather Glover, saxophone; Taylor Napier, Kayley Glover and Raelyn Crank, soloists; and Pastor Al Flaitz, piano and soloist.
DINNER: The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach offers a free community dinner Saturday, Aug. 27, from 3 until 4:15 p.m. at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. The menu will be spaghetti, salad, bread, dessert and beverages. All are welcome. For more information, call 304-736-5092.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Caleb Gibson, Jennifer Weingardt, Robin Triplett, Lori Jones, Rosemary Chapman, Johnna Adkins, Malinda Ross, Chris Powell, Olivia Lingenfelter, Dale Fitzwater, Barbara Cary, Pam Harbour, Chris Gibson, Sarah Bodmer, Andrew Cooper Jr., Kirsten Midkiff, Nicole Johnson, Jack Lively, Lori Bailey, Jeanna Bayes, Kristie McKnight, Brenda Staats, Chloe Waggoner, C.A. Adams, Dave Spears, Dudley Vititoe, Dan McDaniels and Tamala Clark.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Gary Adkins, who celebrated his 75th birthday Monday; to Olivia Saunders, who blew out 10 candles Thursday; to Joshua Bland, who is 12 years old today; to Jacob James Journell, who celebrates his 11th birthday Saturday; and to Benton Stewart, son of Ryan and Melissa Stewart and grandson of Jim and Sue Stewart, of Barboursville, who celebrates his ninth birthday Sunday, Aug. 28. Belated wishes to husband and wife, Pete and Penny Lynd, who celebrated their 77th birthdays last week.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Bob and Janice Call, Ed and Chris Watson, Mickey and Jennifer Holley, and Duane and Barbara Walters, who celebrated their 63rd anniversary Aug. 22.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
