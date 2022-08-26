The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

ORGANIZED: Kudos to Jack Perkins, who did a great job organizing the John Call Golf Memorial that was held at Creekside Golf and Country Club on Aug. 20. Steele Memorial United Methodist Church in Barboursville sponsors the event annually.

DANCE: Best wishes to Marissa Owens, who will continue her dance career at the collegiate level with the West Virginia University hip hop team. Marissa is a 2022 graduate of Cabell Midland High School and the daughter of Dave and Terri Owens, of Barboursville.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

