CHEERLEADERS: Cabell Midland High School cheerleaders have been selected for the 2021-22 school year. The varsity team members are Laney Dempsey, Danielle Reber, Maggie Tatum, Madison Meadows, Kaelynn Simpson, Savannah Phillips, Layni Bartram, Karly Hensley, Quinnlyn Ballengee, Brynn Beckman, Kylie Baker, Hannah McComas, Kendyl Whitt, Edy Gue, Mikayla Mayo, Winnie Bird, Ellie Goldy, Abby Willis and Belle Thompson. Members of the junior varsity team are Naudia Cremeans, Miranda Ramey, Allie Stevens, Belle Thompson, Courtney Granger, Brooklyn Hall, Kailyn Gibson and Gracyn Mitchell. Coaches are Ashlee Hayes, head coach; Tamara Mitchell, assistant coach; and Carrie Zuberer, assistant coach.
50TH: Garry and Missi Baker, of Ashland, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Aug. 21 with a party with several close friends at their home. They were married at the First United Methodist Church of Russell, Kentucky, on Aug. 21, 1971.
BOOK: When you are traveling and stop at Tamarack, take time to purchase Bernie McMellon’s book, “Campfire Tales and Other Stuff,” which is now available there. McMellon’s stories are enjoyable to read a few at a time or all at one sitting.
40TH: Congratulations to ECCHO, the Eastern Cabell County Humanities Organization, which celebrates its 40th anniversary in September. Located in Milton and organized by local churches, ECCHO helps feed and clothe over 300 families each month. It is also supported by civic organizations, businesses, individuals, grants and the Facing Hunger Foodbank. A volunteer staff of 20 people works Mondays and Wednesdays to distribute food, clothing and personal items. Volunteers are always welcome.
DINNER: The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach sponsors a free community dinner from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. The menu is beef tips in mushroom gravy over noodles, green beans, cole slaw, brownies and beverages. All are welcome. For more information, call 304-736-4583.
MILESTONE: River Valley Child Development Services is celebrating its 50th anniversary from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 26, at the Ritter Park shelter in Huntington. The event is free and open to the public. Over 40 community resources and vendors will be available to celebrate this milestone. For more information, contact Nikkie Johnson at Jackelyn.N.Johnson@wv.gov.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Jennifer Weingardt, Mason Blaine Adkins, Robin Triplett, Lori Jones, Rosemary Chapman, Alexis Wiley, Laura Smith, Johnna Adkins, Malinda Ross, Ben Maynard, Harper True, Dale Fitzwater, Olivia Lingenfelter, Barbara Cary, Chris Gibson, Sarah Bodmer, Pam Harbour, Lowell Bodmer, Kirsten Midkiff, Dave Spears, Nicole Johnson, Andrea Adkins, Lori Bailey, Jeanna Bayes, Kristie McKenzie, Amy Journell, Chloe Waggoner, Angelina Journell, Dudley Vititoe, Dan McDaniels, Derek Adkins, Tamala Clark, Ray Brown, Tarah Adkins Christian, Bobbi Gibson, Ruth Lambert and Caleb Gibson.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Olivia Saunders, who blew out nine candles Wednesday; to Joshua Bland, who was 11 years old Thursday; to Jacob James Journell, who celebrates his 10th birthday today; to Callie Ann May, who blows out five candles Sunday; and to David Scott Dunfee, who celebrates his 31st birthday Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Gary and Sheila Roy, Butch and Judy Worrell, Max and Linda Stull, Willie and Johnna Adkins, Bob and Janice Call, Mickey and Jennifer Holley, and Josh and Grace Heckik.