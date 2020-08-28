Community News
PUBLISHED: Steve Gold joined the ranks of published writers this week when the bound version of his ancestry book, “Our People: The Search for our Families’ Past,” is in his hands after more than three years of work. The book covers his family, the Golds, and his wife’s family, the Keys. The 584-page book, which identifies 830 ancestors, traces back to the 1600s for the Gold family and to the 1200s for the Keys family with photos, documents, personal reflections and name lineage. Steve, a graduate of Huntington High School and Marshall University, lives in Barboursville with his wife, Karen. They are the parents of two daughters, K.C. Klusty and Caroline True, and have three grandchildren, Harper and Merritt True and Ben Klusty.
CHEER: Cabell Midland High School cheerleaders have been selected for the 2020-21 year. The varsity team members are Payton Arbogast, Quinn Ballengee, Layni Bartram, Marli Bartram, Carlie Casey, Laney Dempsey, Karly Hensley, Lexy Hensley, Molly Keelin, Madison Meadows, Savannah Phillips, Danielle Reber, Kaelynn Simpson, Maggie Tatum and Cayleigh Wallace. Members of the junior varsity team are Naudia Cremeans, Kaleigh Goff, Sophia Grierson, Kati Harrison, Katelyn Mays, Hailey McCoy, Mairanda Ramey, Alela Stevens and Apphia Welker. Coaches are Ashlee Hayes, head coach; Tamara Mitchell, assistant coach; and Carrie Zuberer, assistant coach.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Jennifer Weingardt, Mason Blaine Adkins, Robin Triplett, Rosemary Chapman, J.K. Fife, Lorri James, Laura Smith, Alexis Wiley, Johnna Adkins, Olivia Lingenfelter, Malinda Ross, Ben Maynard, Harper True, Joe “Gill” Gillerlain, Annie Pannell, Bob Simpkins, Natalie Simpkins, Nicole Baumgardner, Stephen Hatten, Jeanie Pickens, Alex McCarty, Betty Poynter, Barbara Cary, Caleb Gibson, Jackie Wheeler, Tarah Petersen, Bobbie Gibson, Ruth Lambert, Stephanie Butcher, Sarah Bodmer, Pam Harbour, Kirsten Midkiff, Nicole Johnson, Andrea Adkins, Lori Bailey, Kristie McKinzie, Chloe Maggoner, Elizabeth Simmons, Chris Gibson, Pamela Clark, Ray Brown, Chelsey Shelton, Lowell Bodmer, Amy Journell and Derek Adkins.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Dale Fitzwater, who celebrated his 67th birthday Sunday; to Dave Spears, whose 55th birthday was Monday; to Olivia Saunders, who was 8 years old Tuesday; to Joshua Bland, who celebrated his first double-digit birthday (10) Wednesday; to Brandon Elkins, who was 11 years old Thursday; to Jacob James Journell, who celebrated his ninth birthday Thursday; to Benton Stewart, who blows out seven candles today; to Kim Bennett Tomblin, who celebrates a big birthday Saturday; to Callie Anne May, who will be 4 years old Saturday; and to David Scott Dunfee, who celebrates his 30th birthday Saturday. Belated birthday wishes to Ked Marcum, who celebrated his 82nd birthday Aug. 16.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Kenny and Sandy Pearson, Gary and Sheila Roy, Butch and Judy Worrell, Max and Linda Stull, Eldon and Sherry Paugh, Willie and Johnna Adkins, John and Teresa Ball, Bob and Janice Call, Josh and Grace Holley Heckik, Mickey and Jennifer Holley, and Mark and Nancy Doll.