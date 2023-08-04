CELEBRATION: On Sunday afternoon, July 30, Chyrl Conner Budd and Amy Conner hosted an open house in celebration of their brother, Mark Conner’s 70th birthday. Over 70 guests shared in the celebration. Much of the beautifully presented food was prepared by his niece and nephew, Kirsten and David Budd. Debbie Bradley presented original words for the occasion to the tune, “My Favorite Things,” with Rhonda Adkins accompanying. Mark is a retired United Methodist minister who served in this area as pastor of First United Methodist Church Barboursville, First United Methodist Church Huntington, and as the district superintendent of United Methodist churches of Cabell, Lincoln, Mason, Mingo and Wayne counties.
SUPPORT: Wyatt Blake of Barboursville was pleasantly surprised on the afternoon of July 21 when he heard band music coming from his backyard. Wyatt, a former Cabell Midland High School Marching Knights band member, had recently received some upsetting health news; so, the CMHS band members, who wanted to show their support for him, decided to go to the home of their fellow Knight to give him a surprise concert. Kudos to these thoughtful, caring young people and their director, Tim James.
