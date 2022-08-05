The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

PRESIDENT: Aubrey King was recently installed as president of the Rotary Club of Huntington for the July 2022-June 2023 year. He is a native West Virginian, born and raised in Iaeger in McDowell County. Following graduation from Marshall University with a B.A. degree magna cum laude in political science and economics, he spent a year in India on a Rotary Foundation Fellowship. After earning his master’s degree in political science from Johns Hopkins University, he taught government and politics at the University of Maryland at College Park before working as a national government affairs lobbyist and trade association executive in Washington for more than 40 years. He and his wife, Mary Margaret, are now happily retired in Huntington, and he has resumed his connection with Rotary. They are the proud parents of two and grandparents of three.

100TH: Members of Baptist Temple, on the corner of 9th Avenue and 21st Street in Huntington, are celebrating the church’s 100th anniversary this weekend with special activities. On Saturday, Aug. 6, a meet and greet will be held at 6 p.m. at the church. On Sunday at 10:30 a.m., a special service will be held with Dr. Jill Adkins Jenkins as guest speaker and the Jason Lovins Band providing special music. Everyone who ever sang or played special music at Baptist Temple is asked to come to the sanctuary at 9 a.m. Sunday to participate in a reunion choir that will sing at the beginning of the service. A catered luncheon by Rebel Barn will be served immediately following the morning service. Reunion committee members are Pattie Saunders, April Saunders, Mandy Saunders Null, Ashley Sharp, Jake Sharp, Michael Anthony Null, Barbara Bartlett Davis, Lori Magnusson, Julia Hutchison, Jeff Riley, Nancy Barbour-Riley, Barbara Harshbarger and Debbie Hinkle Swepston.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you