PRESIDENT: Aubrey King was recently installed as president of the Rotary Club of Huntington for the July 2022-June 2023 year. He is a native West Virginian, born and raised in Iaeger in McDowell County. Following graduation from Marshall University with a B.A. degree magna cum laude in political science and economics, he spent a year in India on a Rotary Foundation Fellowship. After earning his master’s degree in political science from Johns Hopkins University, he taught government and politics at the University of Maryland at College Park before working as a national government affairs lobbyist and trade association executive in Washington for more than 40 years. He and his wife, Mary Margaret, are now happily retired in Huntington, and he has resumed his connection with Rotary. They are the proud parents of two and grandparents of three.
100TH: Members of Baptist Temple, on the corner of 9th Avenue and 21st Street in Huntington, are celebrating the church’s 100th anniversary this weekend with special activities. On Saturday, Aug. 6, a meet and greet will be held at 6 p.m. at the church. On Sunday at 10:30 a.m., a special service will be held with Dr. Jill Adkins Jenkins as guest speaker and the Jason Lovins Band providing special music. Everyone who ever sang or played special music at Baptist Temple is asked to come to the sanctuary at 9 a.m. Sunday to participate in a reunion choir that will sing at the beginning of the service. A catered luncheon by Rebel Barn will be served immediately following the morning service. Reunion committee members are Pattie Saunders, April Saunders, Mandy Saunders Null, Ashley Sharp, Jake Sharp, Michael Anthony Null, Barbara Bartlett Davis, Lori Magnusson, Julia Hutchison, Jeff Riley, Nancy Barbour-Riley, Barbara Harshbarger and Debbie Hinkle Swepston.
GRANDPARENTS: Congratulations to proud grandparents Buck and Cathy Conard, whose granddaughter, Olivia Elaine Jenkins, was born July 11. Olivia’s parents are Matthew and Elayna Jenkins, of Bridgeport, West Virginia. Olivia also has a proud big sister, Sophia.
BELATED: Belated congratulations to Ron and Brenda Sizemore, who celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary July 17. They were married July 17, 1966, at Coldwater Baptist Church in Philadelphia, Mississippi.
MEETING: The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association will meet Aug. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Westmoreland Woman’s Club, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. Sgt. Eddie Prichard with the Huntington Police Department will give an updated report on crime in the Westmoreland area. Guest speaker will be Cpl. Jamie Harris, who is with the special response team at the West Virginia State Police training academy in Winfield. For additional information, contact Cindy Chandler at 304-544-1469.
LANTERN: The Barboursville Water Lantern Festival will be held Saturday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m. at Lake William in Barboursville Park. This is an opportunity for members of the community to celebrate, to honor, to remember or to support whatever means the most to them. You may decorate your lantern as you choose. Proceeds from lantern sales will go toward funding a medical research grant.
TRACTORS: The 14th annual Antique Tractor and Engine show is offered Saturday, Aug. 6, at Sadler Field, 6501 Farmdale Road, Barboursville. This event will show antique cars and trucks, hit-miss engines and farm machinery, and will offer a swap meet, arts and crafts, food concessions and a tractor parade at 4 p.m. Admission and parking are free. For more information, contact Jim Edmonds, 304-634-7006; Glenn Harden, 304-634-8383; or Tony Woodrum, 304-308-0672.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Ruth Long, Jeanetta Ray, Amy Hall, Justin Minsker, Kelly Bragg, Douglas George, Evan Conard, Brenda Morning, Debbie Rayburn, J.D. McComas, Shannan Blankenship Powell, Helen Lewis, Vicki Archer, Megan Grant, James Journell, Kenny Sergent, Teresa Dial, Penny Markham, Susan Fleshman, Morgan Hill, Michael Wentz, Ronnie Lee Lewis, Brice Christopher McComas, Patty Bias, Ronnie Adams and Beve Adkins.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Liam James Adkins, who celebrated his eighth birthday Monday; to Paisley Marie Ratliff, who blew out five candles Tuesday; to Judy Powers Dallis, who celebrated her 78th birthday Wednesday; to George Arthur, whose 76th birthday was Thursday; to Elanda Lou Conner, who celebrates her 45th birthday Saturday; and to my great-grandson, Brody Watson, who blows out five candles Saturday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Rick and Patty Hannan, Chris and Marsha True, Bob and Sylvia Fortner, and Dr. David and Sherry Patick, who celebrate their 40th anniversary Sunday, Aug. 7.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
