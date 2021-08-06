Community news
VFD: The Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department recently held elections for its chief grade officers, who are Andrew Frazier, chief; Greg Hockenberry, assistant chief; J.P. Hockenberry, deputy chief; Maddie Meehling, secretary/treasurer; Jerry Johnson, sergeant of arms; Tyler Burgess, captain; D.J. Flynn, captain; Jamie Dzierzak, lieutenant; Kylie Roeder, lieutenant; and Lee Davis, sergeant.
DEGREE: Congratulations to Lydia Freeman, a 2016 Cabell Midland High School graduate, who just received her master’s degree in social work from Concord University. She received her bachelor of social work degree from Marshall University in 2020 and is a social worker for Cabell County Schools. Lydia is the daughter of Necia Freeman and Jim Freeman and the granddaughter of Barbara Thompson and Sandra Freeman. She is a very busy person working, going to school and planning her wedding, which will take place in October, to Tanner Thompson, son of Anthony and Cheryl Thompson, of Salt Rock, and grandson of David and Janet Thompson.
EVENTS: Two interesting events taking place in Barboursville this weekend are the Vintage Pride Antique Tractor and Engine Show and the Light Up The Lake 2021: The Barboursville Water Lantern Festival. The antique tractor show was started 13 years ago by three couples — Jim and Cindy Edmonds, Glenn and Sherry Harden, and Tony and Rhonda Woodrum — to carry on the heritage and memories of antique tractors, hit-miss engines and farm machinery. The free event begins at 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Sadler Field, 6501 Farmdale Road, with a swap meet, tractor games, food concessions, arts and crafts, and a parade at 4 p.m. The Water Lantern Festival on Aug. 7 at 6 p.m. is an opportunity for the community to celebrate, to honor and to remember loved ones by launching water lanterns into Lake William at Barboursville City Park. Call 304-736-6656 for more information.
FARMERS MARKET: Because the Vintage Antique Tractor show is on Sadler Field on Saturday, Barboursville’s Farmers Market will temporarily relocate to the Village of Barboursville Elementary School parking lot, 718 Central Ave., from 7 a.m. until 1 p.m.
60TH: The Barboursville High School Class of 1961 is planning its 60-year reunion Oct. 1-2 with a meet-and-greet pizza party at the Barboursville American Legion on Friday, Oct. 1, at 6:30 p.m. On Saturday, Oct. 2, they will meet at the Delta by Marriott hotel at the Huntington Mall at 5:30 p.m., with dinner at 6:30 p.m. For more information, contact Judy Watkeys Fortner at 704-591-4148, Grayson (Bob) Johnson at 304-736-7506, Roma Gay Adkins at 954-465-0533 or Lynn Wolfe Andrews at 304-633-3716.
CLASS REUNION: Members of the 1951 class of Barboursville High School will meet at 1 p.m. Aug. 21 at Logan’s Roadhouse restaurant for its class reunion. Contact Bernice Rollyson at 304-736-7265 for more information.
MUSIC: The Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band, under the direction of Bill Galloway, will offer big-band music and the melodies of the 1920s, ’30s and ’40s on Aug. 21 at 7 p.m. in the Jeremy Shoemaker Amphitheater at the Paul T. Billups Park in Ceredo, adjacent to the C-K Middle School. Parking and admission are free, so bring a lawn chair and enjoy an evening of beautiful music.
CANCELED: The Marshall University Lifelong Learning Program Tuesday Talk for August has been canceled. In September, Dr. Michael Little, MU retired professor emeritus, will present a program about Dolly Sods.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Ruth Long, Jeanetta Ray, Amy Hall, Justin Minsker, Kelly Bragg, Douglas George, Adam Neace, Evan Conard, Brenda Morning, J.D. McComas, Shaye Steele, Debbie Rayburn, Shannon Blankenship Powell, Megan Grant, James Journell, Denia Spaulding, Heather Bird, Kenny Sergent, Teresa Dial, Susan Fleshman, Morgan Hill, George Arthur, Dave Marshall, Michael Wentz, Judy Dallis, Ronny Lee Lewis, Brice Christopher McComas, Ronnie Adams, Todd Erwin and Bob Fortner.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Paisley Ratliff, who blew out four candles Monday; to Olivia Marie Johnson, who celebrated her 21st birthday Tuesday; to Penny Markham, who was 11 years old Tuesday; to my great-grandson, Brody Watson, who celebrates his fourth birthday today; to Kodel Michael Felcan, who celebrates his 21st birthday Saturday; and to Kandance Jarvis, who will be 18 years old Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Rick and Patty Hannan, George and Linda McClain, Chris and Marsha True, Steve and Nancy Ely, Clyde and Amy Byrd Maynard, Jesse and Angie Simmons, and Dr. David and Sherry Patick, who celebrate their 39th anniversary Saturday, Aug. 7.