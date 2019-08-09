ROCK OPERA: The Pea Ridge Players present the classic rock opera "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat" at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road, on Aug. 9, 10, 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. and Aug. 11 and 18 at 3 p.m. for $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and children. Soloists are Zac Doss, Cayce Murphy, Jill Cochran, Kathryn Davis, Jonathan Lamp, Sammi Mansfield, Lillian Ramsier and Cindy Westbrook. Ensemble and chorus members are Richard Adkins, Ariana Hale, Barbara Hale, Caiden Hale, Joan McPherson, Ella Lancaster, George McClain, Linda McClain, Jeanette Rowsey, Rose Thornburg, Amelia Westbrook and Lane Westbrook. The show is directed by Chuck Minsker; the music director is Dr. Alexander Lee; and the choreographer is Cindy Westbrook. For more information, call 304-736-4467.
HONORS: The Cabell County Board of Education honored state and national award-winning bus drivers at its meeting this week. Competitions included the West Virginia State Safety Road-e-o: Joey Goodpaster, first place transit bus; John Labus, first place small bus; and Edward Thomasson, third place large bus. National School Bus Safety Road-e-o winner was John Labus, first place small bus, and the WVAPT State Conference first place best technician winner was Charles Justice. Cabell County transportation director Joe Meadows accepted a first place NSTA Employer Award on behalf of the school district and the transportation department.
REUNION: Members of the 1951 class of Barboursville High School will meet at Logan's Roadhouse at 1 p.m. Aug. 17 for its annual reunion.
PERFORMANCE: Lawrence County, Kentucky, native Tyler Childers made his TV debut on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" on Tuesday, just a few days after his last album, "Country Squire," was released. Three Cabell Midland High School alumni - James Barker (2005), Rod Elkins and Craig Burletic (2006) - also performed as members of his band. The band will perform during the Railroad Festival at Keeneland in Lexington, Kentucky, this weekend.
AWARDS: At the annual meeting of the Huntington Board of Realtors on Tuesday in the Big Green Room at Marshall University, Patrick Lucas, the 2019 president of the HBOR, presented Ed Cordle the 2019 Realtor of the Year award and Shelley Hardman Rowe the outstanding community service award. New officers for the group were elected: Jeanette Mansour, president-elect; Eddie Mylar, vice president; Mary Allison Baisden, secretary; and Brody Nash, Tracy Zimmerman Bunch and Kevin McGuire, directors. Marshall University's athletic director, Mike Hamrick, was the featured speaker.
FESTIVAL: The Barboursville Water Lantern Festival - Light Up the Lake - will be held Saturday, Aug. 10, from 6 until 9 p.m. at Barboursville Park. The event is free and food vendors will be available. Lanterns may be purchased at the Barboursville Convention and Visitors Bureau on the corner of Main Street and Central Avenue for $15 or at the event for $20. The lanterns may be decorated by the buyer to celebrate, to honor and to remember what means most to them.
BAND: Rocky Nash and The Last Chance Band will perform at the Barboursville American Legion Post 177, 6024 U.S. 60 East, Barboursville, on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 8:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.
TALK: Marshall University's Lifelong Learning Program Tuesday Talk meets from 10:30 a.m. until noon Aug. 13 at The Woodlands Retirement Community, 1 Bradley Foster Drive, Huntington. The discussion, CRISPR Gene Editing Technology, will be presented by Dr. Todd Green, co-director of Graduate Studies Biomedical Research. The presentation is free to LLP members and $10 for non-members.
DANCE: Dick Newman hosts a 25th anniversary dance Aug. 16 at the Barboursville Community Center, 721 Central Ave., Barboursville, at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free as Newman invites everyone to celebrate the 25 years of ballroom dancing that he has enjoyed bringing to the Tri-State area.
REUNION: Members of the 1974 class of Barboursville High School are having their 45th reunion from 6 until 11 p.m. Aug. 17 at the Maylon House in Milton. A buffet dinner and cash bar is offered for $50 per person. Contact Cindy Beckett at cindybeckett@aol.com for more information.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Ruth Long, Ron Halstead, Jeanetta Ray, Christie Olson, Nate Olson, Shaye Steele, Cliff Haddox, Brian Jones, Amy Hall, Justin Minsker, Kelly Bragg, Douglas George, Evan Conard, Brenda Morning, Suzanna Davenport, Don Barbour, Lillian Dick, Katie Hensel, Bob Chenoweth, David Sheets, Shawn Chapman, Cheryll Barr, Shad Henry, Alan Williamson, Megan Grant, Denia Spaulding, Aeronia Leann Chandler, Heather Bird, Elroy Kuhner, Bill Mahoney, Ed Blake, Jack Woodrum, Kandace Jarvis, Pat Pyles, Kimberly Black, Kodel Michael Felcan and Sarah Sowards.
BIRTHDAY WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Brian Hart who celebrated his 43rd birthday Monday; to my great-grandson, Brody Watson, who blew out 2 candles Tuesday; to James Journell who celebrated his 46th birthday Tuesday; to Brice Christopher McComas who was 12 years old Wednesday; to Dorothy Johnson who celebrated her 85th birthday Wednesday; to my daughter, Andy Watson, whose birthday is Saturday; and to Jamison Long who will be 11 years old Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Doug and Evelyn Smith, George and Linda McClain, Larry and Carol Carrico, Fred and Deanna Mader, Rod and Karen Adkins, Brent and Lee Anne Beckett and Corky and Buffy Hammers.
