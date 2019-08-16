PAGEANT: The 2019 Barboursville Fall Fest Children's Pageant was held Aug. 10 at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church. Winners were: 2019 Baby Miss Fall Fest, Aamani River Wagner; Wee Miss Fall Fest, Kinslee Newhouse; Tiny Miss Fall Fest, Brianna Renee Barger; Little Miss Fall Fest, Macy Hutchinson; Junior Miss Fall Fest, Karsyn Marshall; Miss Pre-Teen Fall Fest, Tiarah Desiree Thornton; Fall Fest King, Devin Woodall; overall photogenic, Aamani River Wagner; overall most beautiful/handsome, Macy Hutchinson; overall best personality, Carly Rae Barr; and overall best dressed, Ashley Joseph. The 2019 Barboursville Fall Fest Queen and Teen Pageant will be held at Barboursville Middle School at 7 p.m. Aug. 24. The pageant director is Beverly Mills. For more information, contact Mills at bmills2558@zoominternet.net or call 304-633-7191.
CONGRATULATIONS: Congratulations to Regina Campbell, who has been named the interim system chief nursing officer (CNO) and vice president of quality for Mountain Health Network. She began her new role Monday. A graduate of St. Mary's School of Nursing, Campbell received her bachelor's degree from West Virginia University and her master's degree from Bellarmine College in Louisville, Kentucky. She began her career at St. Mary's as a surgical/trauma intensive care staff nurse. For the past nine years, she has been the director of St. Mary's Regional Heart Institute. Regina and her husband live in Barboursville.
SWAP: Four pastors of the Barboursville Area Ministerium will "swap pulpits" this Sunday, Aug. 18, for the third year in a row. Pastors Carl Ames and Kerry Bart (Christ the King Lutheran Church and Barboursville First United Methodist Church) will swap for the morning, and Pastors Angela Gay Kinkead and Charlie Mays (Pea Ridge UMC and Cox Landing UMC charge) will preach at each other's churches.
THEATER: There is still time to see the classic rock opera, "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat," this weekend at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. The show will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 16-17 and at 3 p.m. Aug. 18. Admission is $10 for adults and $8 for seniors and children. For more information, call 304-736-4467.
REUNION: A Watson School reunion will be held Aug. 24 starting at 10 a.m. at the Guyandotte Church Camp on Howell's Mill Road. All those who attended the school are invited and are asked to bring salads and desserts as meat and beverages will be provided. For more information, call Dixie Daniel at 304-736-0891.
DANCE: Join Dick Newman at a 25th anniversary dance tonight, Aug. 16, at the Barboursville Community Center, 721 Central Ave., at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free as Newman invites everyone to celebrate the 25 years of ballroom dancing he has enjoyed bringing to the Tri-State area.
MEET: The Westmoreland Neighborhood Association will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the Westmoreland Woman's Club building, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. The association will host an indoor picnic with Huntington Mayor Steve Williams as special guest. The meeting is free and open to the public. For more information, call 304-429-2428.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Sean Coffey, Cindy Stickler, Donna Jefferson, Justin Coffey, Jeannie Jones, Molly Fisher, Kara Insalaco, Bill Dutton, Claren Perkins, Steve Sebert, Paul Short, Brad Merritt, Kim Smith, Jason McSweeney, Jacob Holley, Joy Bragg, Ron Davidson, Lucille Hefner, Noah Stultz, Karl Jones, Sarah Rice, Chelsea Somerville, Hilliary Adkins, Matt Chambers, Vickie Haynes, Mark Bailey, Jessica Mahoney, Aubrey Wilson, Michelle Roberts, Darius Adkins, Helen Arthur, Karen Stewart Stone, Sam Chafin and Doris Queen.
BIRTHDAY GREETINGS: Special birthday wishes to Janice Marie Ratliff who celebrated her 77th birthday Monday; to Isabella Rae Fullen who blew out 8 candles Monday; to Kenny Large whose "double nickels" birthday was Wednesday; to Garrett Spence, an eighth-grader and football/basketball player at Fairland Middle School, who celebrates his 14th birthday Aug. 22; and to some members of my family - my daughter, Robbyn Detring, whose birthday was Wednesday; my twin sister, Janice Glenn, who celebrates her birthday today; and my son-in-law, Jeff Nash, whose birthday is Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Patrick and Missy Lane, Paul and Martha Spaulding, Ralph and Tammy Rozzi, David and Kathy Childers, Kevin and Melody Hall, Dave and Leigh Olson, and Bruce and Marsha Kauff who celebrate their 63rd anniversary Sunday, Aug. 18.