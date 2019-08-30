FALL FEST: The Barboursville 2019 Fall Fest Queen and Teen Queen Pageant was held at the Barboursville Middle School on Saturday, with 11 young women competing for Barboursville Teen Queen and 16 contending for Barboursville Fall Fest Queen. Ibri Trammell, 18, of Huntington, was selected as the 2019 Barboursville Fall Fest Queen and Madison McCartney, 15, from Buckhannon, West Virginia, as Barboursville Fall Fest Teen Queen. Breanna Herrick was selected as Miss Teen Photogenic; Hannah Dean as Miss Teen Congeniality; Presley Slater as Miss Queen Photogenic; and Jaiden Morris as Cammie Martin Spirit and Congeniality award winner. Bev Mills is the pageant director.
ANNIVERSARY: Congratulations to Bob and Emogene Vipperman, of Huntington, who celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary Aug. 23. They are the parents of three children - Ronnie and Bill Vipperman and Brenda Rucker; eight grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
LUNCHEON: The Democratic Women's Club of Cabell County has its monthly luncheon meeting ($15) Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Barboursville Moose Lodge, Eastern Heights Shopping Center, 43351 U.S. 60 East, Huntington, at 12:30 p.m. West Virginia State Sen. Bob Beach will be the guest speaker. Information will be distributed about the West Virginia Federation of Democratic Women's 55th annual state meeting, which will be hosted by the DWCCC Sept. 13-15 at the Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Huntington. For more information, call Janet Artrip at 304-634-5855.
DINNER: The Greater Barboursville Community Outreach will provide a free dinner of fried chicken, potato salad, coleslaw, fruit salad and homemade cinnamon rolls from 3 until 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. All are welcome. For more information, call 304-736-6251.
ROSIES: On Monday, Sept. 2, at 12:30 p.m., people will gather around the world to remember and honor Rosie the Riveters. Each year stories are told and proclamations are made to acknowledge the contribution of the Rosies who took the place of male workers in plants and industries during World War II. This year's event will occur at the Woodlands Retirement Community, One Bradley Foster Drive, Huntington, in the Hampton Room at 12:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to bring a bell for the bell ringing at 1 p.m. For more information, call Pamela McCoy at 304-736-8502.
WOMAN'S CLUB: The GFWC Woman's Club of Cox's Landing meets Tuesday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. at the Lions Club Building on Kyle Lane. Members of the executive board will serve as hostesses and Robin Spurlock will lead the pledge and club collect. Plan now to attend the Barboursville Lions Club's annual Fall Fest pancake breakfast Sept. 21 at the Barboursville Senior Center on Central Avenue. Breakfast will be served from 7 until 11 a.m. for $6 for adults; $3 for children under 12; and free for children under 4. Take-out breakfasts will be available.
60TH: Congratulations to Gary and Barbara Walters who celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with family and close friends Aug. 18 at the Maylon House in Milton. They have two children - Dwayne and Laura Walters and Donna and Earl Smith; two grandchildren - Amber and Eli Boland and Jonathan Smith; and three great-grandchildren - Cole Black, and Brody and Novella Boland. Barbara, a graduate of Barboursville High School, retired from St. Mary's Medical Center, and Gary, a graduate of Vinson High School, retired from Owens-Brockway.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Caleb Gibson, Andy Pearson, Sandy Farrar, Candy Lewis, Jennifer Weingardt, Philip Alexander, Jenny Clark, Johnna Adkins, Olivia Lingenfelter, Malinda Ross, Ben Maynard, Sherrie Childers, Monica Jackson, Joe "Gill" Gillerlain, Annie Pannell, Bob Simpkins, Natalie Simpkins, Nicole Baumgardner, Stephen Hatten, Jeanie Pickens, Alex McCarty, Betty Staggs, Brooklyn Call, Barbara Cary, Andrew Cooper Jr., Pamela Harbour, Kirsten Midkiff, Nicole Johnson, Lori Bailey, Dan McDaniels, Katelynn Williams, Ronnie Cutts, Tosha Adkins, Tamala Clark, Ray Brown, Lowell Bodmer, Amy Journell, Derek Adkins, Stephanie Killingswatts, Stephanie Butcher, Debbie Smith Myers, Chandler Louen Adams, Tarah Adkins Petersen and Bobbi Gibson.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Joshua Bland who blew out nine candles Monday; Jacob Journell who was 8 years old Tuesday; Brandon Elkins whose 10th birthday was Tuesday; Benton Stewart who celebrated his sixth birthday Wednesday; David Scott Dunfee whose 29th birthday was Thursday; Asia Marchum who becomes a teenager Saturday; and Madison Ann McDaniels whose 14th birthday is Saturday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Kenny and Sandy Pearson, Butch and Judy Worrell, Max and Linda Stull, Kenneth and Kathi Brown, Eldon and Sherry Paugh, Willie and Johnna Adkins, Bob and Janice Call, Ed and Chris Watson, Mark and Nancy Doll, Mike and Joan Linthicum, John and Teresa Ball, and Mickey and Jennifer Holley.