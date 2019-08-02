OFFICERS: New officers and board members for the 2019-20 Cabell Midland High School Leo Club were recently installed: Jack McKinney, president; Brooke Powers, vice president; Ashley McClure, vice president membership; Elaina Blickenstaff, vice president public relations; Olivia Turman, secretary; and Jacob Lee, treasurer. Board of directors for 2019-20 are Carson Carter, Ellis Ciccolella, Jordan Hicks, Ian Hoopes, Zoe Hoopes, McKenna Nixon, Elizabeth Simmons, Ty Spurlock, Will Turman and Josh White.
HONORED: On June 26, Lion District Gov. Gary Pitcock awarded Leo Club member Olivia Turman an international Lions Club award for leadership. Leo Clubs are an official activity of Lions Club International that encourages young men and women to serve others in their community and around the world. The CMHS Leo Club is sponsored by the Lions Club of Barboursville.
CONGRATULATIONS: The Barboursville Little League 10-12-year-old girls softball team represented the state of West Virginia in the Little League Softball Southeastern Region Tournament in Warner Robins, Georgia, last week. Members of the team are Nicole Harris, Addison Perdue, Maria Arreola, Alexis Gibson, Destiny Hale, Ellie McCormill, Quinn Ballengee, Abigail Godfrey, Alex Armstrong, Brooklyn Daily, Olivia Bell, Gabby McCalliser and Hayla Norris. Manager of the team is Jason Harris; coaches are Dewey Ballengee and Heather McCallister; district administrator is Greg Adkins; and league president is Brad Casserta.
MEETING: The Cabell County Democratic Executive Committee meets at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, in the Commission Chambers of the Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave., Huntington, with state Sen. Mike Woelfel as the guest speaker.
CONFERENCE SET: Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 6286 Little Seven Mile Road, Huntington, is hosting an Israel and Prophecy Conference on Aug. 3 (7 p.m.); Aug. 4 (10 a.m., 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.); and Aug. 5 (7 p.m.). Speakers are Dr. Steven G. Cook, president/founder of JWMM; and Aharon Yahav.
MARKET: Come to the Barboursville Farmers Market field, 6501 Farmdale Road, from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, and enjoy the 12th annual Vintage Pride Antique Tractor and Engine Show, featuring antique tractors, hit-miss engines, farm machinery, a swap meet and a tractor parade at 4:30 p.m. This free event offers tractor games, food concessions and arts and crafts. For more information, call Jimmy Edmonds at 304-634-7006.
BINGO: A vintage Longaberger basket bingo to benefit Honor Flight Huntington will be held Thursday, Aug. 8, at HIMG, 5170 U.S. Route 60, Huntington (enter in back at Door P), at 6 p.m. Cost is $20 for 20 games. Door prizes, a raffle basket and 50/50 drawing will be available. Refreshments will be offered for purchase. Contact Patty Dickey, 304-208-1200, for more information.
PAGEANT: The 2019 Barboursville Fall Fest Children's Pageant will be held Aug. 10 at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, 733 Shaw St., for age divisions from birth to 12 years, and the Barboursville Fall Fest Queen and Teen Pageant is scheduled for Aug. 24. For more information, contact director Beverly Mills at bmills2558@zoominternet.net or call 304-633-7191.
DANCE: Join Dick Newman at a 25th anniversary dance Aug. 16 at the Barboursville Community Center at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free as Newman invites everyone to celebrate the 25 years of ballroom dancing that he enjoyed bringing to the Tri-State area.
REUNION: A Watson School reunion will start at 10 a.m. Aug. 24 at the Guyandotte Church Camp on Howell's Mill Road. All those who attended the school are invited and are asked to bring salads and desserts; meat and beverages will be provided. For more information, call Dixie Daniel at 304-736-0891.
DONORS NEEDED: The American Red Cross issued an emergency call for blood and platelet donors this week. All eligible donors are urged to give and will be given a $5 Amazon.com gift card via email for their donation. Some area sites for donating blood are Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 1 until 6:30 p.m. at Barboursville Church of Christ, 1120 McClung Ave., Barboursville; Aug. 10 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Church in the Valley, 1173 James River Turnpike, Milton; and Thursday, Aug. 8, from 1 until 6 p.m. at Bloomingdale Salem Baptist Church IHO, 5241 W.Va. Route 10, Salt Rock.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to John B. Riffe, Gina Simmons, Shane Summers, Mike Qualls, Katelynn Harless, Shirley Phillips, Julie Ellis, Eric Williams, Pete Kelley, Richard Jimison, Steve Flouhouse, Cotton Smith, Marian Crowe, Mildred Zornes, Linda Daniels, Gavin Jones, Betty Newman, Billie Vossler, Brenda Keys, George Lusher, Mya Shull, Donna Weekley, Mark Conner, Mary Beth Thompson, Suzanne Thompson Coburn, Billie Jo Dillon Holtz, Larry Lambert, Kim Oxley Watson, Helen Lewis, Bobby Thew, Sharon Jones Shockley, Megan Grant, Kenny Sergent, Teresa Dial, Morgan Hill, George Arthur, Judy Dallis, Larry Moore, Susan Fleshman and Greg Porter.
Special birthday wishes to Jim Mannon, who celebrated his 90th birthday Sunday; to Charlotte Garred Aldrich, whose 88th birthday was Tuesday; to Braydon Alan Adkins, who was 10 years old Wednesday; to Liam Adkins, who blew out five candles Thursday; to Penny Markham, who celebrates her ninth birthday Saturday; and to Shannan Blankenship Powell, who celebrates her birthday today.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Tom and Becky Baldwin, Terry and Nathalie Ross, David and Diana Lunsford, Greg and Gina Crews, Gene and Patty Journell, Clyde and Amy Byrd Maynard. Dr. David and Sherry Patick celebrate their 37th wedding anniversary Wednesday, Aug. 7.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@MSN.com.