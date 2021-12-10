SELECTED: Cabell Midland High School students who have been selected as Barboursville Rotary students of the month for December are senior Tyler Marcum, son of Michael and Patti Marcum of Ona; junior James Gibson, son of Justin and Cindy Gibson of Milton; sophomore Reese Dunlap, daughter of Timothy and Kristi Dunlap of Huntington; and freshman Gabrielle McCallister, daughter of Ronald and Heather McCallister of Barboursville.
SISTERS: Jeri Childers Adkins, from Tucson, Arizona, and her son, Chris, from Atlanta, Georgia, visited her sisters, Bernice Merz and Donna Thomas and her husband John, in November to attend the funeral service for their sister, Sallye Pace, a former nursing manager at St. Mary’s Medical Center. All four sisters are graduates of Barboursville High School.
TALK: On Dec. 14, the Marshall University Lifelong Learning Program’s Tuesday Talk will be presented on Zoom from 10:30 a.m. until noon, with Monica Brooks, associate vice president for online learning/dean of university libraries, talking about historic buildings, homes, resources and research materials available to members of the community. The Tuesday Talks are free to members and $10 for guests. Contact Elizabeth Appell at 304-696-2285 or appell1@marshall.edu for more information.
CONCERT: Cabell Midland High School’s show choir Rhythm in Red, the Collegium Musicum and the concert choir will present a holiday concert at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, in the school auditorium.
SANTA CLAUS: Santa comes to the village of Barboursville from noon until 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, at the gazebo in Nancy Cartmill Gardens on Main Street. For a letter from Santa, children may write a letter at one of the writing stations where paper, pencils and envelopes will be provided. The North Pole mailbox is in the gazebo.
GIFTS: Village of Barboursville Elementary School is offering a holiday gift shop Friday-Monday, Dec. 17-20, for students to buy gifts for their loved ones and friends. Gifts will sell for $2 each. The shop is supervised by volunteers and school staff.
LIGHTS: The driving tour of the lights in Barboursville Park is open from 6 until 10 p.m. daily through Dec. 26. Cars must enter at the main entrance of the park and exit at the soccer complex on 4-H Camp Road.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Jeanette Rowsey, Ann Thornburg, Kim Lantz, Mike McClung Jr., Sarah Canady, Donovan Steele, Larry Nikolaus, Katie Wallace, Corley Dennison, Cory Dennison, Trish Frueh, Brecka Hamlin, Patty Wheeler, Meredith Littman, Ken Gainer, Angela Sue Benedict, Edwa Cremeans, Brooklyn Tackett, Jamie Powers, Natalee Dunn, Polly Gray, Jeff Vincent, Blake Meadows, Chardae Jones, Jennifer Byrd, Tara Marshall, Destiny Elizabeth Pratt, Dennis Reed, Teresa Burns and Cameron Shelton.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Lauren Michelle Johnson, who celebrated her 25th birthday Tuesday; to Connie Louise Adams, whose 74th birthday was Wednesday; to Chris Beltz, who celebrates his 36th birthday Friday; to Molly Watson, who celebrates her birthday Sunday; and to Ethan Adkins, who will blow out 12 candles Monday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Kevin and Cindy Ballengee, Jack and Jenny Black, Larry and Julia Dickens, Jason and Nancy Toy, Don and Becky Haddox, Rodney and Elizabeth Henderson, and Fred and Sunny Hammers.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.