Community News
FEATURED: Dallas and Sarah Nibert and their family were featured in the December issue of Barboursville Life, an exclusive magazine for the neighborhoods of Milton and Barboursville. Dallas, Sarah and their two children, Will and Isabelle, have lived in the Knob Creek subdivision in Barboursville since 2017. Dallas grew up in Barboursville and is a 1998 Cabell Midland High School graduate, a 2003 Marshall University grad and a 2007 grad of West Virginia University’s School of Dentistry. Sarah is a 2005 graduate of Chesapeake High School and a 2009 grad of Marshall University with a bachelor of science degree in nursing and a master’s degree in nursing education in 2014. Dallas practices dentistry with Dr. Greg Crews and Dr. Nika Hettlinger, and Sarah works part time as a registered nurse for Marshall Health. They volunteer at local schools and youth sports teams and enjoy supporting other community activities.
VISIT: Santa will make a special visit to the village of Barboursville at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. He and Mayor Chris Tatum will travel in Tatum’s blue Jeep throughout the town, beginning at City Hall on Central Avenue. For the general route, check the Village of Barboursville CVB Facebook page.
CONNECTION: I enjoyed connecting with Shaye Steele, a former Barboursville resident, recently via email. She and her family — parents, David and Candy Steele, and her brother, Donovan — now live in the Tampa Bay, Florida, area. Shaye, a 2011 graduate of Covenant Christian High School and the University of Alabama grad in 2015 with a degree in economics, recently became licensed as a real estate agent in Florida. She and Donovan enjoy scuba diving and had a once-in-a-lifetime incident occur earlier this year when they encountered a 30- to 40-foot whale shark on one of their dives.
ACTIVITIES: Don’t miss two activities in Barboursville during this holiday season: mailing a letter to Santa and a holiday lights display tour. Children may mail letters to Santa until Dec. 18 in the North Pole mailbox in the gazebo in the Nancy Cartmill Gardens on Main Street. To get a reply from Santa, include a self-addressed, stamped envelope. Enjoy a driving tour of the Christmas lights display in Barboursville Park from 6 until 10 p.m. every day through the month of December. All traffic will enter the park from the main entrance accessed from College Avenue, 491 Park Road. The tour continues on Deer Run Road and exits past the soccer complex onto 4-H Camp Road.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Jeanette Rowsey, Ann Thornburg, Kim Lantz, Sarah Canady, Mike McClung Jr., Margaret Keenan, Corley Dennison, Cory Dennison, Teresa Ball, Jake Stooke, Eleanor Strippling, Ruth Swanson, Jamie Powers, Natalie Dunn, Chris Beltz, Jeff Vincent, Chardae Jones, Jennifer Byrd, Tara Marshall, Kathy Meehling, Dennis Reed, Saundra Potter and Teresa Burns.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Cameron Shelton, who celebrated his 25th birthday Tuesday; to Molly Urian Watson, whose birthday is Saturday; to Margaret Kastanas, who celebrates her birthday Sunday; to Ethan Adkins, who blows out 12 candles Sunday; and to Elizabeth Janae Chapman, who celebrates her 25th birthday Monday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are David and Michelle Sinclair, Kevin and Cindy Ballengee, Jack and Jenny Black, Larry and Julia Dickens, Fred and Sunny Hammers, Rodney and Elizabeth Henderson, and John and Teresa Dial.