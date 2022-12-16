COMPETITORS: Cabell Midland High School cheerleaders who represented Cabell County well as they competed in the 2022 State Cheerleading Championship on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington are Kaelynn Simpson, Maggie Tatum, Layni Bartram, Savannah Phillips, Ellie Goldy, Edy Gue, Mikayla Mayo, Hannah McComas, Kendyl Witt, Abby Willis, Mackenzie Morrison, Shea Danzy, Lia Moore, Madison Meadows, Mackenzie Thompson and Kailyn Gibson. Their coach is Ashlee Hayes.
CONCERT: The Annual Ceredo Kenova Alumni Band Concert will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, at a new location, the Ceredo Senior Wellness Center, formerly the Ceredo Grade School, which will be its permanent home. This outstanding group of musicians will share the sounds of the season at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. so patrons may enjoy the several displays of a variety of band memorabilia.
MUSIC: Several local musicians shared their time and talents by playing their instruments for Christmas cantatas at Barboursville First United Methodist Church and Barboursville Baptist Church on Dec. 11. They are Maggie Chenoweth, Sara Boyd, Mallory Mount, Stephanie Flouhouse, Frank Hayes, Justin Altizer, Shannon Smith, Heather Glover and Allen Smith. Trina Smith was the director.
RECOGNIZED: Cabell Midland High School students selected as Barboursville Rotary Club’s students of the month for December are: senior Chloe Irwin, daughter of Kevin and Staci Irwin of Milton; junior Macey Norris, daughter of Mark and Rachel Norris of Glenwood; sophomore Landon Jarrell, son of Brent Jarrell of Huntington and Kim Jarrell of Huntington; and freshman Brody Hammers, son of Corky and Buffy Hammers of Barboursville. The students were recognized at a Rotary Club luncheon on Dec. 14.
PROGRAMS: Two local churches offering special programs this weekend are Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church, 955 Main St. in Barboursville, that offers a “Canticle of Christmas” cantata at 6 p.m. this Sunday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m., and Cyrus Creek Baptist Church, 3538 Cyrus Creek Road, Barboursville, that will present “A Story of the Son” program at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, at 6 p.m.
LIGHTS: Be sure to bring the family and enjoy the Village of Lights driving tour in Barboursville Park that is open every night from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. through Dec. 31. Cars must enter at the main entrance of the park and exit at the soccer complex on 4-H Camp Road.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Margaret Kastanas, Kay Freeman, Cindy Taylor, Betty Miller, Delores Donahoe, Chris Jarvis, Teresa Ball, Jake Stooke, Ellis Ciccolella, Steve Hensley, Tammy Minnix Rozzi, Ruth Swanson, Chris Black, Justine Sperry, Jamie Powers, Natalee Dunn, Karen Ann Blevins, Zakary Kidd, Jaxton Lee Baker, Elizabeth Janae Chapman, Kathy Meehling, Ethan Adkins, Kimberly Davidson, Saundra Potter, Anthony Riggio, Lynn Rich, Cody Allen Shafer, Kelli Floyd and Chris Ayoub.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Nina Scaggs Floyd who was 69 years old Sunday; to Molly Urian Watson who celebrated her birthday Monday; and twin brothers, Kasey Allen McComas and Kegan Marshall McComas who celebrate their 20th birthdays Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Robin and Ann Reed, Jim and Amy Reiter, Bill and Kathryn Weekly, Greg and Barbara Isaacs, Timothy and Dovie Moore Wilburn, John and Teresa Dial, Danny and Mica Smith, and Scott and Kimberlea Byrd Poston who celebrate their 25th anniversary today.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.