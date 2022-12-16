The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

COMPETITORS: Cabell Midland High School cheerleaders who represented Cabell County well as they competed in the 2022 State Cheerleading Championship on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington are Kaelynn Simpson, Maggie Tatum, Layni Bartram, Savannah Phillips, Ellie Goldy, Edy Gue, Mikayla Mayo, Hannah McComas, Kendyl Witt, Abby Willis, Mackenzie Morrison, Shea Danzy, Lia Moore, Madison Meadows, Mackenzie Thompson and Kailyn Gibson. Their coach is Ashlee Hayes.

CONCERT: The Annual Ceredo Kenova Alumni Band Concert will be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, at a new location, the Ceredo Senior Wellness Center, formerly the Ceredo Grade School, which will be its permanent home. This outstanding group of musicians will share the sounds of the season at 7 p.m. Doors will open at 6 p.m. so patrons may enjoy the several displays of a variety of band memorabilia.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

