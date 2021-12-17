PERFORMANCE: The sanctuary choir of the First United Methodist Church of Huntington offered a pleasant afternoon last Sunday with a short play, Christmas music and desserts. Play participants were Scott Jarrell, Hillary Herold, Charlee and Drew Adkins, Steve Hensley, Scott Sears and Jim Adkins. Featured singers were Gene, Willa, Bill and Susan Weekly as “The Harmonaires” and Rhonda Adkins, Judy Davis and Sara Tschop as the “Silver Bells” trio. Beth Davenport was the director. The production team was Deborah Bradley, director; Johan Botes and Rhonda Adkins, rehearsal pianists; Jerry Morse, sets and lighting; Jeanette and Ken Bannon, sound and costumes; Susan Nickels and choir members, food and decorations; and Jane Morse and Hillary Herold, publicity and programs.
STUDENTS OF THE MONTH: Selected as students of the month for December at Barboursville Middle School are Audrea Watts, Charles Morrison, Kennedy Fisher, Ava Ray, Dannilynn Kendrick, Alexandria Hedrick, Ethan Copley, Phillip Robson, Maggie Hayes, David Kincaid, Logan Harris, Owen Zhang and Azara Knight.
WORSHIP: Several area churches are offering special Christmas Eve worship services with carols, candle lighting and communion. Barboursville First United Methodist Church, corner of Main and Water streets, will have a service at 7 p.m.; Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, 733 Shaw St., at 6:30 p.m.; Kuhn Presbyterian, 955 Main St., at 7 p.m.; and Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road, at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend these services.
OUTREACH EVENT: The Greater Barbourville Community Outreach offers a 5K-run fundraiser and a free community dinner on Dec. 18. The 5K fundraiser, sponsored by Healthy Tristate, Keaton’s Collision Center, HIMG, Barboursville Rotary, Secure Construction, Encompass Health, Suzi Jones, Bulldog Creative Services and Karen Parsons, will start at 9 a.m. at the Barboursville Park and the community dinner will be offered from 3-4:30 p.m. at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. The menu will be pizza, breadsticks, salad, cookies and assorted beverages. All are welcome. For more information, call 304-736-4583.
CORRECTION: My apology to Sallye Pace and the family of Sally Willis as I confused their names in my column last week. Family members came into town to attend Sally Willis’s funeral. Sallye Pace is Sally Willis’s niece.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Christi Kuhner, Leigh Ann Genetti, Al Flaitz, Donna Mannon, Margaret Kastanas, Kay Freeman, Cindy Taylor, Kevin Lantz, Joyce Stull, Betty Miller, Delores Donahoe, Chris Jarvis, Becky Nisbet. Teresa Ball, Jake Stooke, Ellis Ciccolella, Shaun Mc Comas, Steve Hensley, Chris Black, Justine Sperry, Diane Black, Terri Gambrel Spano, Cliff Shepard, Cheryl Hoskins, Brenda Garretson Keefer, Tara Childers Hammer, Connie Woodard, Tammy Minnix Rossi, Karen Ann Blevins, Connie Woodard, Zakary Kidd, Elizabeth Janae Chapman, Candace Butcher, Kasey Mc Comas, Kegan McComas, Cristie Ayoub, Jessica Haas, Bethany Caton, Saundra Potter, Anthony Riggio, Lynn Rich, Meranda Woodard, Cody Shafer, and Kelly Floyd.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Bernie Mc Mellon, a local writer, who celebrated his 95th birthday Monday; to Ethan Adkins whose 12th birthday was Monday; to Jaxton Michael Baker who blew out one candle Thursday; to Barbara Walters who celebrates her 80th birthday today; and to Donna Love who celebrates her birthday Saturday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Robin and Ann Reed, Bill and Kathy Weekly, Jim and Amy Reiter, Jack and Charlotte Crandall, Harvey and Peggy Morrison, Bill and Pat Ray, Danny and Mia Smith, Scott and Kimberlea Byrd Poston, Timothy and Dovie Moore Wilburn who celebrated their 46th anniversary Sunday, and Edsel and Bernice Rollyson who celebrated their 69th anniversary on Dec. 13.
