MAGIC: For 15 years, Christmas Magic, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has taken Santa and his elves to children who are patients at Hoops Family Children’s Hospital in the pediatric oncology department. This year, because of COVID-19 restrictions, Santa and his elves cannot deliver the gifts to the children and other patients being treated in the oncology department but will leave them to be distributed by the hospital staff. Those who delivered the gifts are Jon and Alison Houck, Ed and Cheryl Moss, Sandy Blank, Zack Blank and Tami Light. This is also the second year for the group to visit Madison Manor in Huntington to give gifts to residents there. Although these projects are supported by a base of about 200 people, donations are always welcome. They may be mailed to Christmas Magic, P.O. Box 1041, Barboursville, WV 25504. More information may be found on Facebook or christmasmagic.rb47@yahoo.com.
DEGREE: Congratulations to J.D. Stutler, a 1988 graduate of Barboursville High School, who received his Doctor of Education in higher education degree this month from Texas A&M University, Commerce, Texas. Stutler is a full-time, dual-credit instructor for Dallas College in a small rural high school where he teaches sections of English, Spanish, history and fine arts appreciation. He received a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from Marshall University in 1993 and 1999, and two masters’ degrees — one in TESOL in 2009 from the University of Texas Arlington and one in 2015 in English at the University of Texas A&M Commerce. In his dissertation acknowledgment page, Stutler thanks teachers from Cabell County — Nichols Elementary, Ona Junior High and Barboursville High School — who provided him the education to start his career journey. He is the son of Larry Stutler, of Culloden.
100TH: Former Barboursville resident Imogene Davidson will celebrate her 100th birthday Jan. 1, 2021. She is living with her daughter, Sandra Freeman, 1736 Caribbean Circle, Venice, FL 34293, and would enjoy hearing from friends and family. Wouldn’t it be nice for her to receive 100 cards to celebrate this special birthday?
WORSHIP: Several area churches will be having special Christmas Eve worship services. Barboursville First United Methodist Church, on the corner of Water and Main streets, will have its 11 p.m. outdoor service in front of the church and will include carol singing. Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church’s (955 Main St.) outdoor service will be held from 7 to 8 p.m., with instrumental music and communion. Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, 733 Shaw St., will have its worship service via streaming on Facebook at 6:30 p.m. and will offer home communion, music and a message. Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road, will have its traditional worship service with communion and music at 3 p.m. in its parking lot. The service will be streamed via YouTube.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Christi Kuhner, Leigh Ann Ellis Genneti, Kay Freeman, Gary Roy, Delores Donahoe, Kevin Lantz, Betty Miller, Joyce Stull, Chris Jarvis, Alexandria Hedrick, Elijah Smith, Penny Saylor, Eric Fetty, Joy Ransdell, Ellis Ciccolella, Shaun McComas, Tammy Rozzi, Justine Sperry, Steve Hensley, Chris Black, Diane Black, Connie Woodard, Cliff Shephard, Jenny Bear, Woodson Charles Proctor, Jessica Haas, Erin Wilson, Frank Roberts, Brooklynn Lea Ash, Lynn Rish, James Dunfee, Donald Cremeans, Meranda Woodard, Cody Shafer, Kelli Floyd, Kimberly Davidson, Christie Ayoub, Candace Butcher, Anthony Riggio and Boston Alexandra Adkins, whose birthday was Dec. 9.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Zakary Kidd and Brantlee Shaffer, who both blow out 10 candles today; to twin brothers Kagan and Kasey McComas, who celebrate their 18th birthdays today; and to retired Huntington police officer Angelo Gill, who celebrates his 76th birthday today.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Robin and Ann Reed, Jim and Amy Reiter, Jack and Charlotte Crandall, Harvey and Peggy Morrison, Russ and Maridel Witten, Greg and Barbara Isaacs, Bill and Pat Ray, Danny and Mia Smith, Art and Linda Chapman, Scott and Kimberlea Byrd Poston, and Edsel and Bernice Rollyson, who celebrated their 68th anniversary Dec. 13.