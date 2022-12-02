LOCAL: Marshall University football fans have enjoyed watching two local football players on the MU team — Logan Osburn and Owen Porter. Logan, No. 65 and the center for the team, is a 2019 Cabell Midland High School graduate and a redshirt sophomore at Marshall with three more years of playing eligibility. In December, he will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in health science and plans to apply for nursing school in the fall. He works for Ohio Valley Physicians. Logan is the son of Steve and Angie Osburn, of Barboursville, and the grandson of Pat Jeffrey, of Barboursville, and the late Ron Jeffrey. His paternal grandparents are Carroll Osburn, of Ohio, and the late Judy Osburn. Logan has one sister, Brooklyn McComas. Owen, No. 55 and a defensive end for the team, is a 2018 Spring Valley High School grad and a redshirt senior with one more year of eligibility. He received a Bachelor of Health Science degree in the spring of 2022 and is pursuing a degree in environmental science. Owen is the son of Curtis and Shelley Porter, of Lavalette, and the grandson of Don and Joyce Hampton and Stan Porter, of Lavalette. He has two sisters — Halley Thompson and Macey Porter. These young men were opponents when they played high school football but have become great friends since they are now on the same team.
GOODBYE: Danny and Ann Nguyen said goodbye as local business owners last week when they moved to Texas. They were the owners of Pro Nails and Spa in Barboursville for almost a decade. At a small goodbye party last Tuesday, they said they appreciated their patrons and will miss them.
MARKET: The Pea Ridge Woman’s Club is hosting its second annual Christmas Market on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Barboursville Farmers Market, 6501 Farmdale Road. Vendors will sell crafts such as wreaths, soaps, jewelry, etc., and hot chocolate and hot dogs will be available. Cabell Midland High School’s Rhythm in Red show choir will perform, and Santa will make a special appearance. If inclement weather, the market will be held at Bates Memorial Presbyterian Church on the corner of East Pea Ridge Road and Jefferson Park Drive.
TREASURES: Barboursville Middle School’s Treasure Trove craft and vendor fair is offered Saturday, Dec. 3, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. Over 50 vendors will be there. Hot dogs and soup will be available for lunch.
BREAKFAST: Take the family to the Barboursville Lions Club’s Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 8 a.m. until noon at the Barboursville Senior Center, 739 Central Ave. Santa arrives at 10 a.m. Adults’ breakfasts are $6 and children 12 years and under eat free. Take-out meals will be available.
EXHIBIT: Marshall University Libraries and School of Art & Design are accepting works of art for its Marshall University Library Exhibition 2023 — “Optimism in Appalachia: Reclaiming Hope through Artwork, Crafts and Poetry.” Entries are to be dropped off at Drinko Library 213A on Dec. 8 or Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The exhibit is open to all community artists, and artists may enter as many pieces as they want for jurying. It will hang from Jan. 9 through May 5, 2023. The goal of this exhibition is to highlight creative works that reveal, illuminate and engage audiences to a sense of happiness and hope. For more information, contact Sabrina Thomas at sabrina.thomas@marshall.edu or 304-696-3627.
CANTATA: The cantata “Come Let Us Worship the King” will be performed by the choir of Olive Baptist Church, 2508 Merritts Creek Road, Huntington, during the 11 a.m. church service led by Pastor Gordon Rutherford on Dec. 4. The choir is directed by Jane Mills. Other activities offered that day to begin the Christmas season are the “Lighting of the Nativity” and the “Poinsettia Dedication” at 6 p.m.
MEETING: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club meets Dec. 8 at 6:30 p.m. at the clubhouse, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington, with a covered-dish dinner for members. Members are requested to bring items to place in Christmas gift bags for senior citizens. The hostess committee is Beverly Beldon and Marlene Thacker. Debra Ward will give the devotion, and Georgie Johnson will lead the pledge to the flag. For more information, call Beverly Beldon at 304-429-2108.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Heather Stull, Heather McKenna, Jamie Henry, Mark Wilson, Carol Carrico, Adam Shaver, Karl Shaver, Jack Black, Luke Kinker, Chip Merritt, Tony Ryder, Crystal Merritt, Michael Napier, Jon True, Barbara J. Clark, Andrew Thompson, Jenny Thompson, Brenda Bunn, Trevor Means, Joshua Alan Williamson, Vickie Goodall, Kim Adkins Wooten, Megan Ashton, Danny Smith, Barbara Baker, Patty Damron Blevins, Jeannie McKinney, Jennifer Holley, Red Dawson, Lauren Scott Webber, Haley Ward, Mei Khuw, Shannon Large, Jennifer Ball, Patty Dacci, Emily Garren, Tina Smith, Steve Lambert, Trena Wise, Betty Ward, Candy Ciccolella and Linda Hamilton.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to “Cappy” Adkins, who celebrated his 81st birthday Monday; to my son-in-law, Bill Watson, who celebrated his birthday Tuesday; to Gloria Spiller, who was 92 years old Thursday; and to Ed Clark, who will celebrate his 90th birthday Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Frank and Judy Hay, Mark and Jennifer Ball, Claude and Kay Smith, who celebrated their 50th anniversary Tuesday, and Virgil and Judy Atkins, who celebrate their 56th anniversary Dec. 6.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
