The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

community news BLOX
Metro Creative

LOCAL: Marshall University football fans have enjoyed watching two local football players on the MU team — Logan Osburn and Owen Porter. Logan, No. 65 and the center for the team, is a 2019 Cabell Midland High School graduate and a redshirt sophomore at Marshall with three more years of playing eligibility. In December, he will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in health science and plans to apply for nursing school in the fall. He works for Ohio Valley Physicians. Logan is the son of Steve and Angie Osburn, of Barboursville, and the grandson of Pat Jeffrey, of Barboursville, and the late Ron Jeffrey. His paternal grandparents are Carroll Osburn, of Ohio, and the late Judy Osburn. Logan has one sister, Brooklyn McComas. Owen, No. 55 and a defensive end for the team, is a 2018 Spring Valley High School grad and a redshirt senior with one more year of eligibility. He received a Bachelor of Health Science degree in the spring of 2022 and is pursuing a degree in environmental science. Owen is the son of Curtis and Shelley Porter, of Lavalette, and the grandson of Don and Joyce Hampton and Stan Porter, of Lavalette. He has two sisters — Halley Thompson and Macey Porter. These young men were opponents when they played high school football but have become great friends since they are now on the same team.

GOODBYE: Danny and Ann Nguyen said goodbye as local business owners last week when they moved to Texas. They were the owners of Pro Nails and Spa in Barboursville for almost a decade. At a small goodbye party last Tuesday, they said they appreciated their patrons and will miss them.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you