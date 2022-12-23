The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

FIELD TRIP: Fifteen Busy Bees Preschool children, their parents and grandparents enjoyed a special field trip this week when they visited the home of Ed and Vicki Smith of East Pea Ridge. Every room in the house is decorated with all types of Christmas decorations including 27 Christmas trees. The children especially enjoyed the push button ornaments and the magic tree that would light up when someone would twitch his nose. Mary Howerton is the director of the school, which is in Steele Memorial United Methodist Church in Barboursville.

FIREFIGHTERS: Members of the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department enjoyed their annual Christmas dinner on Dec. 17 at the Barboursville Senior Center. Since last December, the BVFD has responded to 997 calls and has provided fire prevention details to 206 children and 43 adults from four elementary schools and two pre-school centers. The boot drive fundraiser in November collected $2,400 that will provide clothing items, toys and food baskets for 12 families with 14 children. Awards were presented to six members for their years of service in the BVFD: Andrew Frazier, 30 years: Patrick Wagoner, 15 years; Kylie Roeder, 10 years; and Noah Hockenberry, Hunter Long and Maddie Meehling, five years. Some special awards given were the Klutz award given to Noah Hockenberry; the Red Basher award given to Chris Brown; the Captain Whant award given to Mike Johnson; and the William McClure award (firefighter of the year) given to Ryan Jones.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

