FIELD TRIP: Fifteen Busy Bees Preschool children, their parents and grandparents enjoyed a special field trip this week when they visited the home of Ed and Vicki Smith of East Pea Ridge. Every room in the house is decorated with all types of Christmas decorations including 27 Christmas trees. The children especially enjoyed the push button ornaments and the magic tree that would light up when someone would twitch his nose. Mary Howerton is the director of the school, which is in Steele Memorial United Methodist Church in Barboursville.
FIREFIGHTERS: Members of the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department enjoyed their annual Christmas dinner on Dec. 17 at the Barboursville Senior Center. Since last December, the BVFD has responded to 997 calls and has provided fire prevention details to 206 children and 43 adults from four elementary schools and two pre-school centers. The boot drive fundraiser in November collected $2,400 that will provide clothing items, toys and food baskets for 12 families with 14 children. Awards were presented to six members for their years of service in the BVFD: Andrew Frazier, 30 years: Patrick Wagoner, 15 years; Kylie Roeder, 10 years; and Noah Hockenberry, Hunter Long and Maddie Meehling, five years. Some special awards given were the Klutz award given to Noah Hockenberry; the Red Basher award given to Chris Brown; the Captain Whant award given to Mike Johnson; and the William McClure award (firefighter of the year) given to Ryan Jones.
Officers for the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department are Andrew Frazier, chief; Greg Hockenberry, assistant chief; JP Hockenberry, deputy chief; Tyler Burgess and DJ Flynn, captains; Kylie Roeder, lieutenant; and Lee Davis, sergeant. A truck committee was selected to consider purchasing another Sutphen Pumper (with a heavy price tag of $830,000). The committee members are Tyler Burgess, Lee Davis, Kylie Roeder, Noah Hockenberry, Seth Eberle, and Ryan Jones.
VISIT: I enjoyed seeing and talking with Jim Thornburg recently. Jim is the well-known retired teacher and football coach for many years from Barboursville High School and Cabell Midland High School. Jim is fascinating to talk with as he still has his wonderful witty sense of humor. He says that he still follows local sports teams, especially Spring Valley High School teams, as he lives near the school.
SERVICES: Several area churches are offering special Christmas Eve worship services with carols, candle lighting, and communion. Barboursville First United Methodist Church, corner of Main and Water Streets, will have a service at 7 p.m.; Steele Memorial United Methodist Church, 733 Shaw Street, service at 6:30 p.m.; Kuhn Memorial Presbyterian Church, 955 Main Street, service at 7 p.m.; Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, service at 5:30 p.m., and Wayne United Methodist Church offers a service at 7 p.m. Christmas Eve as well as a Christmas Lights Spectacular every evening from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. Everyone is invited to park in the church parking lot, tune radio to 95.1 FM and enjoy music and lights of Christmas. Everyone is welcome to attend these services.
LIGHTS: A reminder that the driving tour of the Village of Lights in Barboursville Park is available until Dec. 31 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. Cars must enter at the main entrance of the park and exit at the soccer complex on 4-H Camp Road.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Christi Kuhner, Leigh Ann Ellis Genetti, Andrew Burns, Gary Roy, Marcie Anderson, Carol Hayes, Richard Adkins, Becky Nisbet, Marvin Staton, Henry Beasley, Kenzie Fannin, Terry Wooten, Joy Baylous Ransdell, Don Baylous, Shaun Mc Comas, Harold Bias, Taylor Cassidy, Tim Cassidy, Rick Minichan, Shawn Givner, Angela Cory, Nicholas Ore, Diane Black, Bode King, Carolyn Herrenkohl, Cliff Shephard, Donna Love, Pete Brezden, Gigi Gerlach, Jennifer Harber, Jill Harber Roswall, Carlton Beth, Patty Frost, Woodson Proctor, Jessica Haas, Sarah Watts, Sharah Day, Erin Wilson, Lynn Mayfield, Frank Roberts, Melissa Ratcliffe, Brooklynn Ash, Noah Kirk, James Dunfee, Danny Frost, Amy Byrd Maynard, Jona Morrison, and Jenny Bear.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Brantlee Shafer who blew out 11 candles Tuesday; to Donald Cremeans who celebrated his 72nd birthday Tuesday; to Paige Armstrong who was 54 years old Wednesday; to Patricia Young whose 75th birthday was Thursday; and to Kevin Dillon who celebrates his birthday on Christmas Day.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Ed and Cinda Harkless, Russ and Maridel Witten, Harvey and Peggy Morrison, Jim and Sandy Boggess, Aaron and Ashlee Gallion, and Art and Linda Chapman.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
