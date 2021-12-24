DINNER: Members of the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department enjoyed their annual Christmas dinner Dec. 18 at the Barboursville Senior Center. Since last December, the Barboursville VFD has responded to 1,100 calls and has provided fire prevention details to 206 children and 43 adults from four elementary schools and two preschool centers. Their boot drive in November collected $4,803 that provided clothing, toys and food baskets for 13 families with 39 children. Awards were presented to nine members for their years of service in the Barboursville VFD: JP Hockenberry, 35 years; Edward Armbruster, Selena Curry, Donald (DJ) Flynn, Keith Huffman, Corey Kincaid and Mark White, 15 years; Virginia Dowdy, 10 years; and Craig Stevens, five years. Some special awards given were the Klutz award and the Red Basher award given to Jerry Johnson and the Captain Whant award and the William E. McClure award given to Matthew Parham.
OFFICERS: Officers for the Barboursville VFD are Andrew Frazier, chief; Greg Hockenberry, assistant chief; JP Hockenberry, deputy chief; Tyler Burgess, captain; DJ Flynn, captain; Jamie Dzierzak, lieutenant; Kylie Roeder, lieutenant; and Lee Davis, sergeant.
AUTHOR: Congratulations to Robyn Rison Chapman, whose first book, “Ordinary Walks with an Extraordinary God,” was recently published by WestBow Press. The book is a 52-week devotional that shows positive and spiritual wisdom in little things. It is available at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and the WestBow Press online bookstore. Chapman, who lives in Proctorville, Ohio, with her husband and two sons, graduated from Marshall University with a journalism degree, worked for 17 years as a reporter and editor for The Herald-Dispatch, and currently is a stay-at-home Christian blogger at www.hopeanyway.com.
SERVICE: Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 East Pea Ridge Road, will have a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 24. The service will offer communion, singing of traditional hymns and reflecting on the birth of Christ. A nursery will be provided. An online Christmas Eve reflection will be offered at 11 p.m. and a First Christmas Sunday (Dec. 26) worship service at 10:45 a.m. For more information, call 304-736-4467. All are welcome.
WINNERS: The Village of Barboursville CVB recently announced the winners of its business and community Christmas decorating contests. The community decorating winners are: first place — Tom Turman, Villageview Drive; second place — Chad Fisher, Villageview Drive; and third place — Shaun Enochs, Shaw Street. Winners of the business decorating contest are: first place — Hair Concepts; second place — Melody Frye, MA, LPC Counseling Service; and third place — EnStyle Salon and Spa.
CONTEST: The Kenova Beautification Committee announced the winners of its 2021 Christmas decorating contest: first place — Bill and Diana Skaggs on Sycamore Street; second place — Becky and Lonnie Garrett on Poplar Street; third place — Dolly Norum on Walnut Street; and fourth place — the Davis family on Poplar Street. Winners received gift cards to FoodFair in Ceredo.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Andrew Burns, Gary Roy, Marcie Anderson, Carol Hayes, Richard Adkins, Eric Fetty, Sue Nichols, Marvin Staton, Kenzie Fannin, Terry Wooten, Harold Bias, Taylor Cassidy, Tim Cassidy, Rick Minichan, Shawn Givner, Angela Cory, Joy Ransdell, Bode King, Carolyn Herrenkohl, Steve Hass, Jon Houck, Rick Doss, Jason Ely, Pete Brezden, Carlton Beth, Patty Frost, Sarah Watts, Sarah Day, Erin Wilson, Lynn Mayfield, Frank Roberts, Melissa Radcliff, Brooklyn Lea Ash, Noah Kirk, James Dunfee, Danny Frost, Amy Byrd Maynard and Jona Morrison.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Donald Cremeans, who celebrated his 71st birthday Monday; to Brantlee Shafer, who blew out 10 candles Monday; to Patricia Young, whose 74th birthday was Wednesday; to Connie Rutherford, who celebrated her birthday Thursday; and to Kevin Dillon, who celebrates his 27th birthday Friday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Russ and Maridel Witten, Jim and Sandy Boggess, Aaron and Ashlee Gallion, Jack and Sue Nichols, and Ed and Cinda Harkless.
