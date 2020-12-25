DONATIONS: The Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department collected more than $5,000 when it held its annual boot drive Nov. 14. The money was used to provide clothing, toys and food baskets for nine families with 26 children. The department recently announced its annual awards. Jerry Johnson received recognition and a plaque from the department and from Ken Tyree, West Virginia state fire marshal, for his 55 years of fire service. Noah Hockenberry received the William E. McClure award, which is the organization’s firefighter-of-the-year recognition that is voted on by the membership. Other award recipients are Greg Hockenberry, 30-year award; Chris Brown, 10-year award; and Roger Meehling, five-year award. Officers of the BVFD are Chad Ward, chief; Greg Hockenberry, assistant chief; Andrew Frazier, deputy chief; Tyler Burgess, D.J. Flynn and Corey Kincaid, captains; Patrick Wagoner and Roger Meehling, lieutenants; Jerry Johnson, sergeant of arms; Selena Curry, secretary/treasurer; and Jan Lawhon, administrative assistant.
CONTEST: Winners of the Barboursville Convention and Visitor’s Bureau’s Christmas home decorating contest are Tom Turman, first place; Rick Keaton, second place; and BreAnna Webb, third place.
ALL-STATE: Congratulations to the Cabell Midland High School football players who are all-state football team selections: Nemo Roberts, Jakob Caudill and Jaydyn Johnson, first team; Isaiah Vaughn and Chandler Schmidt, second team; and Jackson Fetty and Palmer Riggio, honorable-mention.
DEGREES: Norma Frazier is a really proud grandmother! Her grandsons, Cody and Dylan Marcum, received their associate degrees in nursing from Marshall University on Dec. 12. They also received pins in a ceremony at St. Mary’s School of Nursing on Dec. 14. Cody, a 2009 graduate of Cabell Midland High School, is a pharmacy technician at Kroger, and Dylan, a 2013 Cabell Midland grad, works in the patient assessment department at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Nursing is a family career as their mother, Leesa Marcum, is a 2000 graduate of St. Mary’s School of Nursing, and their grandmother, Norma, is a pharmacy tech at Ebenezer Medical Outreach, Inc.
TOUR: A driving tour of the Village of Lights display in Barboursville Park will be available every evening through the month of December from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. All traffic will enter the park from the main entrance accessed from College Avenue, 491 Park Road. The tour continues on Deer Run Road and exits past the soccer complex onto 4-H Camp Road.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Andrew Burns, Marcie Anderson, Carol Hayes, Richard Adkins, Marvin Staton, Kenzie Fannin, Harold Bias, Taylor Cassidy, Tim Cassidy, Shawn Givner, Angela Cory, Carolyn Herrenkohl, Body King, Steve Hass, Lenda Burns, Jimmie Barber, Patty Frost, Jeannie Harlowe, Lynn Mayfield, Phil Jackson, Jennifer Flowers Nance, Madison Grant, David Glick, Melissa Radcliffe, Noah Kirk, Lisa Artis, Tammy Jividen, Danny Frost, Amy Byrd Maynard, Jona Morrison, Connie Rutherford, Sandy Blankenship and Randall Blankenship.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Patricia Young, who celebrated her 73rd birthday Tuesday; to Richard Adkins, Don Baylous, Rick Minichan, Betty Clay, John Houck, Terry Wooten and Kevin Dillon, who celebrate their birthdays today; to Aviary Johnson, who blows out 8 candles on Dec. 28; and to Scout Elizabeth Stines, who will be 11 years old Dec. 28.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Jack and Sue Nichols, Aaron and Ashlee Gallion, Dick and Donna Jefferson and Ed and Cinda Harkless.