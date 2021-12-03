LEAGUE: The Barboursville Buddy Basketball League began its season in November and will continue until January. This league is a competitive, fun league that strives to provide a positive youth basketball experience for developing young athletes. All practices are held at New Life Church or Marshall Rec Center. Games are played on Saturdays at New Life Church and on Sundays at Cabell Midland High School or Barboursville Middle School. Board members are Lance Eastham, president; Drew Chapman, vice president; Katy James, treasurer; Brad Maynard, player agent; Mike Derose, online liaison; Skylar Smith, D division director; Jared Dille, C girls director; Mark Patton, C boys director; Mike Sowder, B girls director; Bryan Paynter, B boys director; and Dave Riedel, high school director. For times of games, see the league’s Facebook page.
RETIRING: Congratulations to Bill Watson, who celebrated his 65th birthday Monday and plans to retire this week after working at Becker SMC for 41 years and Saminco for five years. Bill is a 1975 graduate of Barboursville High School, and he and his wife, Andy, live in Barboursville. They are the parents of two sons, Drew of Seattle, Washington, and Corey of Barboursville, and have two grandsons, Madden and Brody.
MARKET: To shop for gifts, holiday decor, and goodies made by local crafters, visit the Barboursville Outdoor Farmers Market on Farmdale Road from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Santa will stop by from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., and special music will be offered by the Cabell Midland show choir, Rhythm in Red, at 2 p.m. Vendors will also be available. For more information, call Janet Smith, 304-549-1029.
DESSERT: Plan to attend an afternoon of 1940s big band Christmas music and enjoy delicious desserts offered by First United Methodist Church, 1124 5th Ave., Huntington, at 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at its “A 1940s Christmas Homecoming” Dessert Theatre featuring Scott Jarrell, Hillary Herold, Steve Hensley, Scott Sears, Jim, Charlee and Drew Adkins, and the sanctuary choir. Admission is by donation. Reservations are not required.
MEETING: The Cabell County Democratic Executive Committee meets at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, in the Commission Chambers at the Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave., Huntington. Members are asked to wear a mask.
CONCERT: At 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, the Ceredo-Kenova Alumni Band presents its annual Christmas concert in the Family Life Center of First Baptist Church of Kenova, 12th and Chestnut streets in Kenova. Under the direction of Bill Galloway, the band will present many familiar sounds of the holiday season. For more information, contact Nancy Price at 304-453-6814 or nprice1212@gmail.com.
CELEBRATION: The Westmoreland Woman’s Club holds its Christmas celebration at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, at the clubhouse, 2962 Bradley Road, Huntington. Hostesses for the dinner are Beverly Beldon and Marlene Thacker. For additional information, call Beldon at 304-429-2108.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Jamie Henry, Heather McKenna, Mark Wilson, Carol Carrico, Adam Shaver, Karl Shaver, Teresa Fralic, Chip Merritt, Tony Ryder, Crystal Merritt, Megan Anuszkiewicz, Mary Beth Foss, Jim Pickett, Kay Ratcliff, Michael Napier, Jon True, Judy Napier, Barbara Clark, Jenny Thompson, Andrew Thompson, Colby Spears, Vickie Goodall, Kim Adkins Wooten, Megan Ashton, Danny Smith, Jennifer Holley, Jennifer Ball, Ashley Hardin, Tina Smith, Red Dawson, Me I. Khuw, Ed Clark, Kathy Mays, Joe Morgan, Emily Garren, Edsel Rollyson, Steve Lambert, Trena Wise, Betty Ward and Candy Ciccolella.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Calista Rose Wheatley, who blew out seven candles last Saturday; to my son-in-law, Bill Watson, who celebrated his 65th birthday Monday; to Gloria Spiller, who was 91 years old Wednesday; to Patti Dacci, whose 65th birthday was Thursday; and to Lauren Scott Webber, who celebrates her 12th birthday Friday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Frank and Judy Hayes and Mark and Jennifer Ball.
