PROUD: Jamie and Shelly Hightower of Barboursville are justifiably proud of their three college-age children as they completed the fall semester at their respective colleges. Gracie, who is majoring in health sciences and minoring in business, made the Dean’s List as she completed her junior year at West Virginia Wesleyan College where she plays softball. Kyle, who is a sophomore majoring in business at West Virginia Wesleyan, completed the semester with a 3.134 GPA while he also finds time to play baseball. Chloe, a sophomore majoring in elementary education at Marshall University, made the Dean’s List. Hats off to the Hightower college students!
PERFORMANCE: The Wayne Elementary Honor Choir, under the direction of Sheri Kinder Tadlock, performed with the Huntington Symphony Orchestra’s “Home for the Holidays” concert on Dec. 19. The choir, made up of fourth through seventh grade students, practices after school. It is frequently requested to perform in local venues but the students have traveled to such places as Washington, D.C.; Williamsburg, Nashville and Philadelphia to perform. They have had the honor of performing for the West Virginia Governor, live radio broadcasts, the House of Delegates, were featured on WSAZ Studio 3, and opened for the Indianapolis 500. Students who are in the choir are Eliana Adkins, Sena Adkins, Zoey Adkins, Autumn Barker, Gabriella Blankenship, Ava Brooks, McKenzie Carico, Emberlee Cox, Greenlee Cox, Sierra Cox, Lilly Eastwood, David Lester, Rachel Lester, Cole Mc Comas, Kendalyn Merritt, Miley Merritt, Ava Michels, Elijah Mills, Eva Mounts, Sophie Napier, Emilia Perry, Chloe Pyles, Maria Elise Sifford, Ainsley Smith, Bailey Vanous, and Alayna Worrell. Tadlock, a 1982 graduate of Barboursville High School and a 1986 grad of Marshall University, is a music teacher for the Wayne County Board of Education. Her goals in giving this musical opportunity to her students is to enrich the lives of the children through the relationships, opportunities and joy created through music and to guide them in enriching the lives of the people they touch through their music. She certainly achieves these goals and the children certainly bring joy and entertainment with their singing.
102: Happy birthday wishes to Imogene Davidson who celebrates her 102nd birthday on Jan. 1. She is a resident of The Village at River View and enjoys having visitors.
90th: Happy birthday to Anna Haddox who celebrated her 90th birthday Wednesday, Dec. 27, at a surprise birthday luncheon at Fratelli’s Italian Restaurant in Barboursville hosted by Greta Ball and several friends.
FREE: Enjoy a free pizza party on Saturday, Dec. 31, hosted by the Greater Barboursville Community Outreach from 3 p.m. until 4:15 p.m. at the Barboursville Senior Center, 721 Central Ave. The menu will be pizza, homemade breadsticks, pasta salad, desserts and beverages. All are welcome. For more information, call 304-736-5092.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday to Chuck Minsker, Dana Young, Louise Miller, Patty Chapman, Roger Cole, Zenaida Prichard, Emery Anuszkiewicz, Irma Shy, Alice Triplett, Rodney Keaton, Anna Haddox, Xavier Cory, Nicholas Ore, Eugenia Harris, Pam Eden, Beverly Eden, Grayson Kinner, Steve Hass, Jon Houck, Brenna Mitchell, Mickey Holley, Ginger Plumley, Jennie Harlowe, Phillip Jackson, Jennifer Flowers Nance, Madison Grant, Scott Elizabeth Sties, David Glick, Lisa Artis, Margie Collins, Will Johnson, Chuck Woods, Judy Dean, Gigi Gerlach, Cathi Watson Ledet, Shane Cartmill, Lillianne Bowersock, Linda Shipley Salem, and Joan Muriale.
WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Aviary Johnson who blew out 10 candles Wednesday; to twins, Cabell Midland High School seniors Levi and Luke Marshall, who celebrated their birthdays Thursday; and to Rodney Johnson whose 66th birthday was Thursday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Joe and Tia Daulton, Ken and Sharon Ambrose, Chris and Diana Black, Ricky and Carlene Mullins, Lloyd and Bev Adkins, Fred and Pat McCarty, Dean and Betsy Brotherton, and Jack and Nadine Hobbs who celebrate their 64th anniversary today.
Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.
