PROUD: Jamie and Shelly Hightower of Barboursville are justifiably proud of their three college-age children as they completed the fall semester at their respective colleges. Gracie, who is majoring in health sciences and minoring in business, made the Dean’s List as she completed her junior year at West Virginia Wesleyan College where she plays softball. Kyle, who is a sophomore majoring in business at West Virginia Wesleyan, completed the semester with a 3.134 GPA while he also finds time to play baseball. Chloe, a sophomore majoring in elementary education at Marshall University, made the Dean’s List. Hats off to the Hightower college students!

PERFORMANCE: The Wayne Elementary Honor Choir, under the direction of Sheri Kinder Tadlock, performed with the Huntington Symphony Orchestra’s “Home for the Holidays” concert on Dec. 19. The choir, made up of fourth through seventh grade students, practices after school. It is frequently requested to perform in local venues but the students have traveled to such places as Washington, D.C.; Williamsburg, Nashville and Philadelphia to perform. They have had the honor of performing for the West Virginia Governor, live radio broadcasts, the House of Delegates, were featured on WSAZ Studio 3, and opened for the Indianapolis 500. Students who are in the choir are Eliana Adkins, Sena Adkins, Zoey Adkins, Autumn Barker, Gabriella Blankenship, Ava Brooks, McKenzie Carico, Emberlee Cox, Greenlee Cox, Sierra Cox, Lilly Eastwood, David Lester, Rachel Lester, Cole Mc Comas, Kendalyn Merritt, Miley Merritt, Ava Michels, Elijah Mills, Eva Mounts, Sophie Napier, Emilia Perry, Chloe Pyles, Maria Elise Sifford, Ainsley Smith, Bailey Vanous, and Alayna Worrell. Tadlock, a 1982 graduate of Barboursville High School and a 1986 grad of Marshall University, is a music teacher for the Wayne County Board of Education. Her goals in giving this musical opportunity to her students is to enrich the lives of the children through the relationships, opportunities and joy created through music and to guide them in enriching the lives of the people they touch through their music. She certainly achieves these goals and the children certainly bring joy and entertainment with their singing.

Send items for this column to Joyce Spencer, 817 Main St., Barboursville, WV 25504, or fax 304-736-4522. Her email address is jcspencer@msn.com.

