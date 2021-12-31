CHOIR: Hats off to Sheri Kinder Tadlock and her honor choir of 23 fifth-graders from Wayne Elementary School, who gave an outstanding performance with the Huntington Symphony Orchestra in its “Home for the Holidays” concert Dec. 20 at the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium in Huntington. The students sang “Believe” from “The Polar Express” and Christmas carols with the orchestra’s adult chorus and featured singers, Ryan Hardiman and Carline Waugh. Members of the chorus are Levi Adkins, Sena Adkins, Maggie Bailes, McKinzie Blankenship, Zoey Castle, Emberlee Cox, Greenlee Cox, Julie Hussell, Pyper Kitts, Kaylea Maynard, Cole McComas, Kendalyn Merritt, Miley Merritt, Ava Michels, Elijah Mills, Eva Mounts, Zoey Napier, Lila Queen, Maria Sifford, Ainsley Smith, Jackson Sowards, Bailey Vanous and Alayna Worrell. Before the concert, the group sang carols for the diners at the Marshall Hall of Fame Cafe. Tadlock is a Barboursville High School (1982) and Marshall University graduate and the music teacher at Wayne Elementary.
CHAMPION: Congratulations to Alden Flowers, who is the 2021 Kentucky State Champion for the fall season of Madden Football Esports. The championship was held recently at the Cornerstone Complex on the University of Kentucky campus. This win qualifies him to compete in the National Esports’ competition. Alden, a junior, plays for the Generals at Lafayette High School in Lexington, Kentucky. He is the son of Dr. Coy Flowers (1980 Barboursville High School grad) and Jonathan Hemley, of Lexington, and the grandson of John and Donna Flowers, of Huntington.
95TH: Local writer Bernie McMellon celebrated his 95th birthday with 30 church friends and his sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Buddy Beckett, of Barboursville, at the restaurant Palmer’s Fresh Grill on the Green in Lexington, Kentucky, on Dec. 18. McMellon, the author of the book “Campfire Tales and Other Stuff” that was published last year, continues to write daily at his home in Proctorville, Ohio.
MEETING: The Cabell County Democratic Executive Committee meets at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 3, in the Commission Chambers at the Cabell County Courthouse, 750 5th Ave., Huntington. Members are asked to wear masks.
BIRTHDAYS: Happy birthday this week to Katie Brumfield, Chuck Minsker, Dana Young, Louise Miller, Patty Chapman, Roger Cole, Ryan Coburn, Zenaida Prichard, Emery Anuszkiewicz, Irma Shy, Carson Blower, Beverly Eden, Rodney Keaton, Anna Haddox, Xavier Cory, Nicholas Ore, Eugenia Harris, Pam Eden, Lauren Poe, Levi Marshall, Luke Marshall, Brenna Mitchell, Grayson Kinner, Ginger Lynn Plumley, Jeannie Harlowe, Phil Jackson, Madison Grant, David Glick, Margie Collins, Chuck Woods, Judy Dean, Britney Nicole Beltz, Chloe Elyse Maybin, Gigi Gerlach, Shane Cartmill, Lil Bowersock, Linda Shipley Salem, Joan Muriale, Angela Harbour, Jackie Underwood, Greg Bunn and Donna Nash Flowers.
SPECIAL WISHES: Special birthday wishes to Aviary Johnson, who blew out nine candles Tuesday; to Scout Elizabeth Stines, who was 11 years old Tuesday; to Rodney Johnson, who celebrated his 65th birthday Wednesday; to Will Johnson, whose 21st birthday was Wednesday; and to Audrey Adel Young, who will celebrate her sixth birthday Sunday.
ANNIVERSARIES: Couples celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Mitch and Micki Shaver, Joe and Tia Daulton, Ken and Sharon Ambrose, Allan Chamberlain and Shauna Lively, Ken and Lou Morris, Chris and Diana Black, Jamie and Shelly Hightower, Jack and Nadine Hobbs, Rick and Carlene Mullins, the Rev. Fred and Pat McCarty, Billy and Gloria Dennison Trogdon, who celebrated their 65th anniversary Dec. 26, and Rossie and Marla White, who celebrate their 62nd anniversary Saturday, Jan. 1.
